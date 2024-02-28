Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Deterra Royalties Limited is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Deterra Royalties Limited

Deterra Royalties' principal activity is the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across a range of commodities, primarily focused on bulks, base and battery metals. We provide tailored financing and low risk investment solutions. Deterra's existing portfolio includes royalties held over Mining Area C, our cornerstone asset, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, as well as five smaller royalties.

For further information:

Deterra Royalties Limited

Jason Clifton

Chief Financial Officer

0457 456 607

jason.clifton@deterraroyalties.com

investor.relations@deterraroyalties.com

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services