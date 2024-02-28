Heat pump sales fell by 5% in 14 European countries last year, reversing the trend of annual sales increases over the last decade. Heat pump sales in Europe in 2023 fell for the first time in a decade with the slowdown already forcing manufacturers to cut jobs. According to the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA), sales across 14 countries, representing 90% of the European market, fell by 5% in 2023 compared to 2022, from 2. 77 million to 2. 64 million. The drop in sales was particularly pronounced in Poland (46%), Finland (42%) and Italy (32%). Meanwhile, Germany, which saw sales jump 59%, ...

