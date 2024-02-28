PC refurbishment expands Lenovo TruScale DaaS IT optimization benefits with more sustainable options

Lenovo Certified Refurbished helps extend device lifecycles and bolster sustainability

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is rolling out a new solution to help customers extend the lifecycle of their devices with cost-efficient IT choices for a more sustainable future. Through Lenovo Certified Refurbished, organizations can deploy refurbished PCs that cater to their different computing needs and help manage their IT carbon footprint. Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) customers will also have more options to optimize their IT mix according to their unique economic and business needs, and with circularity in mind. Only Lenovo and accredited partners will offer the Lenovo certification, guaranteeing industry-leading quality devices that businesses can depend on.

"Environmental sustainability is a leading concern for businesses of every size, in every sector," said Claudia Contreras, Executive Director of Global Sustainability Services for Lenovo. "Lenovo Certified Refurbished extends the lifecycle of our technology to improve ROI and help reduce waste, offering a solution that provides customers a purchase option to help support a more sustainable future. Certified Refurbished will help reduce e-waste, give devices new life, and positively contribute to the circular economy."

Refurbishment, reuse, and recycling are key concepts in the circular economy, a resource and consumption system that helps mitigate waste. Lenovo is committed to implementing circular practices at every stage of the IT lifecycle, and as a leading global PC manufacturer, is uniquely qualified to help customers meet sustainability goals and embrace the benefits of circularity with confidence. Through the Lenovo 360 Circle community, channel partners are also aligned with collaborative actions to drive circular outcomes for customers and build a more sustainable future.

Lenovo's 2023 Global Study of CIOs found that 60% of CIOs are turning towards as a Service (aaS) offerings for their tech stacks, including for sustainability management, and 62% said they find it challenging for their organization to reach sustainability goals. Outcome-based consumption models like Lenovo TruScale DaaS help businesses efficiently manage services, cost reduction, and waste reduction through a single source with the flexibility to scale as needed.

"Along with unified program management and streamlined financing, Lenovo TruScale DaaS offers lifecycle transformation approaches including IT carbon footprint management and e-waste reduction that help drive circularity and move customers closer to their sustainability goals while also helping to improve productivity and cost considerations. We're excited to extend TruScale DaaS benefits to include options like Lenovo Certified Refurbished and help make IT circularity more achievable for customers," said Anupam Garg, Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions Offering Development leader.

Lenovo Certified Refurbished PCs undergo comprehensive data sanitization; expert testing to meet Lenovo's high quality, security, and performance standards; and transparent, consistent quality grading. Access to Lenovo's global support network provides added assurance that there is no compromise on security safeguards or PC performance, and that the refurbished devices will have a productive operational life with up to three years of standard warranty (with the option to upgrade). Lenovo Certified Refurbished PCs can help customers lower technology outlays while retaining a high level of performance and functionality, and refurbished devices may open a wider pool of options for budget-conscious organizations.

Lenovo Certified Refurbished PCs will be available initially in Denmark, France, Germany, and the U.K., with a planned global rollout. Lenovo Certified Refurbished is the latest in a series of Lenovo offerings that aid customers in their sustainability journeys. Learn more about Lenovo's Sustainability Solutions.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. ©2024 Lenovo. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228104727/en/

Contacts:

Zeno Group for Lenovo: lenovossg@zenogroup.com