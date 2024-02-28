Resilience Copilot gives organizations a trusted advisor and technical consultant at their fingertips that helps to strengthen critical continuity, risk management, and resilience programs

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of cloud-based operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management solutions, has announced general availability of its AI-powered assistant Fusion Resilience Copilot following a successful global beta program. Resilience Copilot is pre-configured to answer critical questions at the click of a button, providing insights and recommendations. Powered by industry best practices and 20 years of boots-on-the-ground resilience and continuity experience, Resilience Copilot enables practitioners to automate manual and time-consuming activities, unlock deeper insights into incidents, and quickly respond to disruptions.

Resilience Copilot is an extension of your team, acting as an advisor, analyst, and guide to turn data into immediate actionable insights. Contextual prompts in the Fusion platform allow practitioners to ask critical questions about their continuity, risk management, and resilience programs and receive fast, clear recommendations and situational summaries that help users accelerate time to value, increase productivity, and enhance their decision-making. Fusion customers can now significantly improve and expand critical activities, including business impact analyses (BIAs), continuity plans, incident management, issue management, and exercise and scenario testing.

A transformative asset for business continuity and resilience programs, Resilience Copilot aids organizations by collecting more complete information and providing detailed insights and recommendations for continuous program improvement. Users can also reduce the time and effort required to fully understand the scope and status of an incident and quickly communicate critical insights to stakeholders through AI-generated summaries. Resilience Copilot gives risk teams greater visibility into incidents and allows them to answer critical questions across impacted assets, understand the impact of an incident on all services, and improve program effectiveness following an incident by identifying recovery strategy gaps and improvements all at the click of a button.

"Today's risk teams need a better way to leverage generative AI and automation to streamline manual processes and minimize the response time between impact and action when an incident occurs. Resilience Copilot was created to meet that demand, and we're grateful to Fusion's global customers who participated in our beta program to help us enhance this transformative AI asset," said Eric Jackson, Chief Product Officer, Fusion Risk Management. "Resilience Copilot gives Fusion customers a resilience power up by placing actionable insights and guidance right at their fingertips. Customers can now extend their continuity and resilience teams without hiring additional staff, reduce team stress and workloads, and free up critical resources to focus on other value-added activities. We're excited to continue working with our customers to innovate for the future as we transform Resilience Copilot beyond typical AI capabilities."

Fusion is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, third-party risk management, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption.

