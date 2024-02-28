SMARTCOMMS SC LIMITED: Smart Communications Named a Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Evaluation highlights the CCM Leader's robust capabilities and strong market presence

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it was recognized as a technology leader by analyst firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its new report, SPARK Matrix for Customer Communication Management



Implementing a CCM platform offers significant business benefits by optimizing operational workflows and delivering a more tailored customer experience. This report provides a detailed analysis of the global market, emerging technology, market trends and vendor evaluations.

According to Saurabh Raj, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Smart Communications is a global leader in cloud-enabled customer engagement solutions, revolutionizing how businesses interact with their customers. SmartCOMM, offers seamless personalization and omnichannel capabilities, empowering organizations to deliver compelling and consistent communication experiences across diverse, highly regulated industries. With a strong presence in Europe, North America, Australia and plans for expansion, Smart Communications is driving transformative innovation through strategic partnerships, including integrating AI with AWS, to enhance communication strategies and elevate customer experiences in today's dynamic landscape."

The report highlights the company's strengths including:

Its flagship CCM solution, SmartCOMM (https://www.smartcommunications.com/products/smartcomm/), offers seamless personalization and omnichannel capabilities, empowering organizations to deliver compelling and consistent communication experiences across diverse industries and specifically designed for financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

Data collection and processes optimization capabilities from SmartIQ (https://www.smartcommunications.com/products/smartiq/) create end-to-end customer experiences through low-code enterprise forms automation that improves outcomes and reduces overall all customer effort.

Strategic partnerships and expansive marketplace accelerators extend connectivity with third-party systems, enhancing communication strategies and elevating customer experiences.

Strong global presence to serve customers.

"This recognition is another validation of our cloud-native technology and approach which continues to earn Smart Communications the ranking of Leader in all the major industry analyst evaluations," said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. "We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers so they have the tools to thrive in a rapidly changing world and meet evolving consumer expectations."

Download a complimentary copy of the report here.