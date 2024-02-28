Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2024 | 15:10
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perceptyx Announces INSIGHTS 2024 World Tour

Employee Experience Experts from 3M, Comcast, Marriott, Meta, and Salesforce Among Speaker Line-Up

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024, the global leader in employee experiencewill reveal how global enterprises are using employee insights to drive business outcomes in a series of one-day events across five cities and two continents:

  • April 24: London, UK
  • May 7: New York City, NY
  • May 9: Atlanta, GA
  • May 14: San Francisco, CA
  • May 16: Chicago, IL

INSIGHTS 2024 is an opportunity for people leaders across industries to connect, share successes, and exchange ideas on designing employee listening strategies for maximum impact. Each city will host a series of can't-miss sessions on employee experience trends plus the latest innovations in AI-powered HR technologies.

Attendees will hear from industry leaders and have an opportunity to network with more than 500 other professionals who share a passion for transforming the employee experience. Confirmed speakers include:

  • Shannon Bonner, Enterprise Listening and Assessment Sr. Manager, 3M
  • Shanna Daugherty, Global Lead Associate Engagement, Ahold Delhaize
  • Michael Eagles, SVP, Labor and Employee Relations and Deputy General Counsel, Comcast
  • Seth Kamen, VP, Talent Management, EG America
  • Rachel Dillon, Head of Leadership Development, Kraft Heinz
  • Tyler Weeks, VP, Talent Analytics, Marriott International
  • Melissa McMahan, Director of Employee Listening, People Strategy and Experience, Meta
  • Chris Lovato, Director of Human Capital Insights, Medtronic
  • Nicole Herk, Director of Advanced Analytics Program, Medtronic
  • Arman Zareyan, Managing Director, Global Talent, Leadership, and Culture, PageGroup
  • Al Adamsen, SVP of Leader & Workforce Transformation, Perceptyx
  • Patrick Kulesa, Director, Employee Experience, Salesforce
  • Matthew Gosney, VP, Organizational Development, UCHealth
  • Jeff Schmitz, Chief People Officer, Zebra Technologies

"People leaders are under immense pressure to transform their employee insights into meaningful actions," said John Borland, CEO of Perceptyx. "INSIGHTS 2024 provides CHROs and HR leaders a space to network and discuss the latest approaches to creating better employee experiences. We're thrilled to gather industry experts in one place to share insights and learn how technology can help them achieve positive business outcomes."

Qualified senior HR leaders can register hereto attend any of the free INSIGHTS tour events.

About Perceptyx
Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx's multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

Media Contact:
Brianna Bruinsma
Firebrand Communications
perceptyx@firebrand.marketing
415 848 9175


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
