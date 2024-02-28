Formula One marketing partnership continues with HARMAN Automotive as an Official Partner for Scuderia Ferrari for the 2024 F1 season

Technology partnership grows as Ferrari will become the first automaker to bring HARMAN's in-cabin monitoring system to market in its next-generation road cars

HARMAN, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on delivering consumer experiences at automotive grade, confirms it will continue as an Official partner of Scuderia Ferrari for a second Formula One season. The on-track marketing partnership extends to technology on the road, with Ferrari becoming the first automotive OEM to adopt a number of solutions from HARMAN's in-cabin monitoring system, HARMAN Ready Care, for its next-generation road cars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228408471/en/

HARMAN Automotive continues as an official partner of Scuderia Ferrari. (Photo: Business Wire)

"A collaborative commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a car is the cornerstone of the partnership between HARMAN Automotive and Ferrari," said Christian Sobottka, President, HARMAN Automotive. "After a successful inaugural year, we look forward to continuing our Scuderia Ferrari partnership with an exciting new campaign for the 2024 race season. On the road, we will extend our technical partnership with Ferrari by delivering a number of key Ready Care safety features for its customers."

For the 2024 Formula One season, the synergies between the two brands will be brought to life through an integrated marketing campaign focused on a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

On the road-car side, Ferrari will introduce eye-gaze tracking from HARMAN Ready Care, to determine if a driver is distracted and alert them to refocus on the road. Part of HARMAN's Ready product lineup, Ready Care is the industry's first closed-loop interior sensing and tailored interventions product that helps keep eyes and minds on the road by detecting driver distraction and drowsiness using artificial intelligence, machine learning and neuroscience.

The partnership extension with Ferrari marks the latest milestone in HARMAN Automotive's journey to become the leading automotive electronics supplier delivering best-in-class in-cabin experiences a value proposition HARMAN calls Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade.

For more information, visit car.harman.com

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

2024 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228408471/en/

Contacts:

Dawn Geary

HARMAN

dawn.geary@harman.com