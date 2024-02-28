Huawei Launches Ten Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Solutions, and a Series of New Flagship Products

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei hosted the Huawei Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit. Huawei launched ten industrial digital and intelligent transformation solutions, and a series of new flagship products, to meet the needs of customers at different stages of industrial transformation.

Li Peng, Corporate Senior Vice President, President of ICT Sales & Service, Huawei, said, "From the information age to the digitalization age, each transformation has brought huge possibilities. Now, we're entering an intelligent world, and the best way to predict the future will be to create it. Huawei will double our efforts to offer more intelligent digital infrastructure products and solutions that accelerate the intelligent transformation of industries. We will work hard to be a reliable partner for others on this journey."

Industrial Digitalization Is a Key Step for Embracing the Intelligent World

To embrace the intelligent world, Huawei believes that the industrial digitalization is a key step. Now, as industrial digitalization enters the deep-water zone, Leo Chen, President of Enterprise Sales, Huawei, pointed out that, we must manage data "computing, transmission, and storage" power in a coordinated manner, integrate the data from different scenarios into one unified cloud data foundation, and reach more traditional industries and core businesses, so as to support many industry customers on their digitalization journey and embrace the intelligent world.

Leo Chen, said, "'Phase transition' is a term in physics that can be used to describe the revolutionary effect of digital and intelligent transformation - meaning it will not only bring a higher level of growth but also bring about an entirely new economic dynamic. By achieving greater efficiency and productivity, we can ultimately create a better life for every individual. We are fully committed to working with all parties to accelerate the digital transformation across all industries and embrace the intelligent world."

Huawei officially launched ten industrial digital and intelligent transformation solutions and a series of new flagship products

For large-scale industrial customers with diversified services and complex scenarios, Huawei launched ten industrial digital and intelligent, including National Cloud Solution 2.0, Smart City, Smart Classroom 3.0, Medical Technology Digitalization, Digital CORE, Intelligent Factory, Smart Airport Fully Connected Fiber Network, Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing, Smart Railway Perimeter Detection, ITS 2.0, Intelligent Power Distribution (IDS), Oil and Gas Pipeline Safety Management Solutions. In addition, Huawei released several product portfolios, including the Campus Digital Platform, Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) 2.0, and Perimeter Protection Site.

Addressing the needs of small- and medium-sized customers with relatively simple business scenarios, Huawei leverages its leading practices in collaboration with partners to build open, lightweight, scenario-specific solutions featuring high cost-effectiveness, differentiated leadership, and serviceability. This initiative helps SMEs achieve their digital and intelligent transformation goals, with over 30 scenario-based solutions developed in collaboration with partners.

For the small and micro-sized customers with simple scenarios, Huawei launched the HUAWEI eKit brand in 2023. During the summit, HUAWEI eKit unveiled new products for SME offices, budget hotels, primary and secondary schools, commercial stores, clinics, community hospitals, real estate, and restaurants, etc.

In addition, Huawei launched new flagship products in data communications, optical network, data storage, and lightweight converged O&M.

David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei said, "Huawei recognizes that each customer has its own specific needs and challenges. As digital and intelligent transformation continues to progress, Huawei is dedicated to developing scenario-based, cutting-edge, green, and low-carbon products and solutions to meet customer needs."

Huawei Works with Partners to Create a Bright Future for the Intelligent World

Ernest Zhang, President, Global Partner, Commercial & Distribution, Enterprise Sales, Huawei, said: "Huawei will continue to work with partners, adhering to the principle of 'shared benefits as the bridge, integrity as the foundation, and rules as the guarantee'. We will continuously optimize partner development policies, build healthy and win-win partnerships, and join hands for a shared era of success."

