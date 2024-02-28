Henkel Signs Agreement To Acquire Seal for Life Industries

Henkel to further strengthen its Adhesive Technologies business through strategic acquisition

Further expansion of growth platform for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions with highly attractive adjacent business

Strengthen global position and expand offering in sustainability-driven, future-oriented growing and profitable markets

Access to certified protective coating technologies and complementary applicator network for retrofitting, smart maintenance, and civil infrastructure

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Henkel has signed an agreement to acquire the US-based Seal for Life Industries LLC ("Seal for Life") from Arsenal Capital Partners (USA). Seal for Life is a specialized supplier of protective coating and sealing solutions in a broad variety of infrastructure markets such as renewable energy, oil & gas, and water. The company operates globally and has generated sales of approximately 250 million euros in 2023. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Driven by aging infrastructure and an increasing relevance of sustainability, the demand for solutions that enable the extension of asset life of infrastructure is continuously growing. With Seal for Life, which provides proven innovative coating and sealing solutions for both existing and new build infrastructure assets, Henkel adds attractive technologies to its growing MRO platform.

"Strategic acquisitions to actively shape and strengthen our portfolio are an integral part of our Purposeful Growth Agenda. Seal for Life offers an attractive and highly profitable portfolio in protective coating and sealing, perfectly complementing our existing platform for the maintenance, repair and overhaul market. With this transaction we will further enhance our product portfolio in this attractive market and unlock even greater growth potential for our leading Adhesive Technologies business," said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

In 2023, Seal for Life reported sales of around 250 million euros. The company employs more than 650 people and has a global production network. The business offers innovative coating and sealing products such as heat-shrink sleeves, visco-elastic coatings, epoxy & urethane coatings, fire protection, insulation and sound dampening coatings. The application expertise of these solutions, marketed under different industry-leading brands including STOPAQ®, CANUSA®, COVALENCE®, LIFELAST®, is a pioneer in the protection and retrofitting of a variety of customer infrastructure, including pipelines and piles.

"Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a strategic growth market for us, offering great opportunities for innovative solutions that help protecting, retrofitting and digitally-enabled condition monitoring of infrastructure and at the same time contributing to sustainability. This transaction marks another building block in creating and developing a growth platform in our MRO business. It will enable us to further expand our offering in sustainability-driven, future-oriented markets such as renewable energy and water supply," said Mark Dorn, Executive Vice President and responsible for Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business.

This document contains statements referring to future business development, financial performance and other events or developments of future relevance for Henkel that may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, and similar terms. Such statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. These statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially (both positively and negatively) from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update forward-looking statements.

This document includes supplemental financial indicators that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework and that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial indicators should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

