Canadian Solar says its new 14 GW vertically integrated cell and module factory will require an investment of CNY 9. 63 billion ($1. 33 billion), while Aiko Solar says it will invest CNY 9. 97 billion in a 10 GW facility. Canadian Solar has unveiled plans to invest in a vertically integrated solar factory in Huai'an, Anhui province. The project will include an annual output capacity of 14 GW for wafer cutting, 14 GW for n-type solar cell production, and 14 GW for modules. The total investment for this project is estimated to be CNY 9. 63 billion. The module manufacturer said it wants to build ...

