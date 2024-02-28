Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Bern Nadette Stanis, Thelma from "Good Times," to Grace Justifixation Podcast, Sharing Insights on New Book, TV Shows, and Future Ventures

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) proudly announces the appearance of Bern Nadette Stanis, renowned actress celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Thelma Evans on the beloved TV series "Good Times," as a featured guest on Justifixation: The Podcast. Hosted by former CBS television producer and current Tonner-One World product and marketing consultant, Trent T. Daniel, the podcast promises an insightful conversation with the legendary actress.

Ms. Stanis is set to grace the show this Thursday, February 29th, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time, where she will delve into various topics including the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of "Good Times," her eagerly awaited book project, and the imminent launch of Bern Nadette Stanis Enterprises.

Recognized for her groundbreaking role as Thelma, the quintessential American Sweetheart, on "Good Times," Bern Nadette Stanis has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma. Her portrayal of Thelma Evans remains an enduring symbol of strength, grace, and resilience in the world of television.

With a career spanning decades, Ms. Stanis has established herself as a multifaceted artist, author, and entrepreneur. Beyond her acclaimed television roles, she has ventured into literary pursuits, captivating readers with her compelling narratives and insights.

The Justifixation podcast offers viewers an exclusive opportunity to engage with Ms. Stanis as she shares her experiences, aspirations, and future endeavors. Audiences can tune in to the podcast exclusively on YouTube at youtube.com/@justifixation1 or by visiting Justifixation.com.

Join us as we embark on an unforgettable journey with Bern Nadette Stanis, celebrating her remarkable legacy and anticipating the exciting ventures ahead.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

