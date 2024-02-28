Sanoma Corp: Sanoma participates in joint claim of European media companies against Google in relation to anticompetitive practices in ad tech

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 28 February 2024 at 17:05 EET

Sanoma participates in joint claim of European media companies against Google in relation to anticompetitive practices in ad tech

Sanoma Media Finland, together with more than 30 European media groups, have initiated a damages claim against Google in relation to its anticompetitive practices in "ad tech", the various technologies behind online advertising. According to the claim by the media companies, Google has abused its dominant position in ad tech by favouring its own tools over those of its rivals. With healthy competition on the market, the media companies would have paid lower fees for ad tech services and received significantly higher revenues from advertising.

Google has faced similar legal proceedings in the UK and U.S. In 2021, the French competition authority found comparable practices by Google as an abuse of its dominant market position. Google was issued a penalty of EUR 220 million.

The claim was filed in the Netherlands. Altogether, the participating media companies claim for damages of EUR 2.1 billion from Google. The judicial process is expected to take several years.

More information on the joint claim is available at adtechclaim.eu/press-release.



