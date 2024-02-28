MMGNET Group: International Brands Among Key Highlights at MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas February Edition

MAGIC celebrates 90th anniversary at the Las Vegas edition alongside launch of MMGNET Group

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / MAGIC , PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas successfully concluded its bi-annual event which brought together distinguished business leaders and celebrity guest speakers, thousands of brands, exhibiting companies and retailers for three days of community experiences and insightful conversations for the fashion industry at MMGNET Group's tentpole Spring event.

MAGIC brought over 700 prominent and emerging brands to Las Vegas with 170 of them, 25 percent, being new to show. Brands showcased Fall/Winter 2024 collections to retailers ranging from single specialty boutiques to big box department and chain stores, with Bloomingdales, Fred Segal, Hemline, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn among select retailers in attendance. Trends on display at MAGIC ranged from cosmic glam, with metallic finishes and glittering details, to hyper-femininity and balletic adornment to recovered craft, including patchwork and denim as earthy hues took center stage. This year, MAGIC hosted the return of Kids at MAGIC, featuring brands such as Chaser Kids, Angel Dear and InCity Boys and Girls.

Highlights from day one on the show floor include MAGIC's 90th anniversary opening night party hosted by multi-hyphenate Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and a surprise meet and greet with D'Amelio Footwear founders and social media stars Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio. PROJECT's NOW Forum hosted a panel moderated by Anthony Mastracci, Senior Commerce Editor at Men's Journal with Buffalo Bills defensive ends?Kingsley Jonathan?and?Shaq Lawson, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Keion White, defensive end for the New England Patriots, on the players' relationships with fashion and creative inspiration.

PROJECT Las Vegas showcased over 500 top contemporary men's and women's brands, with Outerknown, Pendleton and 7 For All Mankind in the lineup of distinguished brands. 17 percent of brands at PROJECT were international, with Canada, France and Türkiye among the top countries represented. Leading retailers in attendance were Voo Berlin, American Rag, DTLR, Hibbett and Nordstrom. MAGIC Mens was also housed next to PROJECT Mens on the show floor, highlighting over 230 men's trend and young contemporary brands, including Barabas and new to show Johnny Q.

"Recognizing the decades of impact these shows have established in our ecosystem, we are marking the beginning of a new era as we implement MMGNET's identity into our program and vision for how these events are experienced in the future. We are here to take this journey to serve as the most trusted voice and resource to our fashion community," explains Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET. "This is the start of a massive shift to evolve into a fashion ecosystem."

Important conversations across all shows on responsible fashion, sustainability and community building were hosted, offering valuable guidance for fashion professionals across all stages of the business. MMGNET also presented findings from fashion consumer research at each show, offering key insights into 2024 purchasing habits to inform buying and investment decisions.

SOURCING at MAGIC, the premier destination for businesses, brands, and sourcing professionals to collaborate, featured over 800 manufacturers and service providers from over 40 countries, with fashion technology and sustainability taking a front seat across education and experiences. SOURCING at MAGIC hosted 25 verified sustainable exhibitors, including garment manufacturers based in Mexico, Peru, Pakistan and Türkiye, among other countries. Nike, Kith, Stussy and Jockey were among key attendees at SOURCING at MAGIC.

Next stop is MAGIC Nashville April 3-4, 2024, at the Music City Center. For more information and to register to attend, please visit magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About PROJECT LAS VEGAS?

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit? www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING at MAGIC?

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit www.sourcingatmagic.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .

