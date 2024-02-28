PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Total loan origination volume for the fourth quarter 2023 was $24.4 billion, of which $20.7 billion was purchase volume. Total loan originations for full year 2023 were $108.3 billion, of which $93.9 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 4Q23 net loss of $461.0 million, inclusive of a $634.4 million decline in fair value of MSRs, and diluted loss per share of $0.29. The Company reported full year 2023 loss of $69.8 million, inclusive of a $854.1 million decline in fair value of MSRs, and diluted loss per share of $0.14.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "2023 was one of the best years in our company history. We were the number one mortgage originator in America, number one in purchase origination again, and, nine years running, the number one wholesale lender. We continue to be operationally profitable, the true measure of a mortgage originator's health, while our financial loss was driven by the MSR markdown which is a result of interest rate movements. Our recipe for success has not and will not change and we are currently doubling down on investing in our people, our products and our technology so that we can continue to provide the broker channel with the tools needed to win. I believe that 2024 is a tremendous opportunity for both UWM and the broker channel."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Originations of $24.4 billion in 4Q23, compared to $29.7 billion in 3Q23 and $25.1 billion in 4Q22

Purchase originations of $20.7 billion in 4Q23, compared to $25.9 billion in 3Q23 and $21.7 billion in 4Q22

Total gain margin of 92 bps in 4Q23 compared to 97 bps in 3Q23 and 51 bps in 4Q22

Net loss of $461.0 million in 4Q23 compared to net income of $301.0 million in 3Q23 and net loss of $62.5 million 4Q22

Adjusted EBITDA of $99.6 million in 4Q23 compared to $112.1 million in 3Q23 and $60.4 million in 4Q22

Total equity of $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.1 billion at September 30, 2023, and $3.2 billion at December 31, 2022

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $299.5 billion with a WAC of 4.43% at December 31, 2023, compared to $281.4 billion with a WAC of 4.20% at September 30, 2023, and $312.5 billion with a WAC of 3.64% at December 31, 2022

Ended 4Q23 with approximately $2.2 billion of available liquidity, including $497.5 million of cash, and $1.75 billion of available borrowing capacity, which includes $1.25 billion under lines of credit secured by agency and Ginnie Mae MSRs, and $500 million under an unsecured line of credit

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Originations of $108.3 billion in 2023, compared to $127.3 billion in 2022

Record purchase originations of $93.9 billion in 2023, compared to $90.8 billion in 2022

Net loss of $69.8 million in 2023, as compared to $931.9 million of net income in 2022

Total gain margin of 92 bps in 2023 compared to 77 bps in 2022

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Loan origination volume(1) $ 24,372,436 $ 29,721,633 $ 25,126,844 $ 108,275,883 $ 127,285,461 Total gain margin(1)(2) 0.92 % 0.97 % 0.51 % 0.92 % 0.77 % Net income (loss) $ (460,956 ) $ 300,993 $ (62,484 ) $ (69,782 ) $ 931,858 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.29 ) 0.15 (0.03 ) (0.14 ) 0.45 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(3) (0.23 ) N/A N/A (0.04 ) 0.45 Adjusted net income (loss)(3) (361,002 ) 234,713 (53,308 ) (57,142 ) 719,415 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 99,566 112,062 60,393 478,270 282,402

(1) Key operational metric (see discussion below). (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume. (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands)

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 497,468 $ 729,616 $ 704,898 Mortgage loans at fair value 5,449,884 5,560,039 7,134,960 Mortgage servicing rights 4,026,136 4,352,219 4,453,261 Total assets 11,871,854 12,204,137 13,600,625 Non-funding debt (1) 2,862,759 2,617,903 2,880,178 Total equity 2,474,671 3,092,111 3,171,693 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 1.16 0.85 0.91

(1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands)

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Unpaid principal balance $ 299,456,189 $ 281,373,662 $ 312,454,025 Weighted average interest rate 4.43 % 4.20 % 3.64 % Weighted average age (months) 21 20 16

Fourth Quarter Technology and Loan Product Launches

Launched Memory Maker, UWM's tool for independent mortgage brokers to send their choice of thank you items to borrowers and real estate agents, leaving a lasting impression long after a loan is closed

Enhanced PA+, now allowing independent mortgage brokers and their processors more flexibility in choosing which parts of the loan process they would like a UWM Loan Coordinator to facilitate

Enhancements to Investor Flex, UWM's Debt Service Coverage Ratio ("DSCR") product now allows borrowers to close in a Limited Liability Company (LLC), giving borrowers an additional option to separate their personal properties and investment properties

Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights

Achieved Net Promoter Score of +86.5 in 4Q23.

Our 1.15% 60+ days delinquency as of December 31, 2023, was significantly better than the industry average of 1.78% (Source: Mortgage Bankers Association, as of Q4 2023).

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands)

Purchase: Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Conventional $ 12,033,818 $ 16,237,031 $ 15,030,972 $ 58,833,673 $ 62,274,030 Government 6,805,530 8,031,062 6,135,366 29,640,141 23,773,422 Jumbo and other (1) 1,842,108 1,624,824 484,098 5,381,530 4,782,879 Total Purchase $ 20,681,456 $ 25,892,917 $ 21,650,436 $ 93,855,344 $ 90,830,331 Refinance: Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Conventional $ 1,386,645 $ 1,736,055 $ 2,254,680 $ 7,082,401 $ 27,059,252 Government 1,389,884 1,528,848 1,005,048 5,189,598 7,834,636 Jumbo and other (1) 914,451 563,813 216,680 2,148,540 1,561,242 Total Refinance $ 3,690,980 $ 3,828,716 $ 3,476,408 $ 14,420,539 $ 36,455,130 Total Originations $ 24,372,436 $ 29,721,633 $ 25,126,844 $ 108,275,883 $ 127,285,461 (1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens) and construction loans.

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

We anticipate first quarter production to be in the $22 to $28 billion range, with gain margin from 80 to 105 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, for the thirteenth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2024. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about April 11, 2024.

Key Operational Metrics

"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income (loss)," which is our pre-tax income (loss) together with an adjusted income tax provision (benefit), which is calculated as the provision for income taxes plus the tax effects of net income attributable to non-controlling interest determined using a blended statutory effective tax rate. "Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income (loss)" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings (loss) before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the "Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income (loss) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ (468,408 ) $ 301,727 $ (69,258 ) $ (76,293 ) $ 934,669 Adjusted income tax benefit (provision) 107,406 (67,014 ) 15,950 19,151 (215,254 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (361,002 ) $ 234,713 $ (53,308 ) $ (57,142 ) $ 719,415

Adjusted diluted EPS Q4 2023 FY 2023 FY 2022 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 93,654,269 93,245,373 92,475,170 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,595,724,056 1,595,315,160 1,594,544,957 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (361,002 ) $ (57,142 ) $ 719,415 Adjusted diluted EPS (0.23 ) (0.04 ) 0.45 (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Net income (loss) $ (460,956 ) $ 300,993 $ (62,484 ) $ (69,782 ) $ 931,858 Interest expense on non-funding debt 43,946 42,825 43,611 172,498 132,647 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (7,452 ) 734 (6,774 ) (6,511 ) 2,811 Depreciation and amortization 11,472 11,563 11,713 46,146 45,235 Stock-based compensation expense 3,961 3,822 2,055 13,832 7,545 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions 507,686 (236,044 ) 71,865 330,031 (868,803 ) Deferred compensation, net 3,300 (11,755 ) 461 (7,938 ) 7,370 Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants 4,808 (2,021 ) 54 6,060 (7,683 ) Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability 260 (3,000 ) - (1,575 ) 3,200 Change in fair value of investment securities (7,459 ) 4,945 (108 ) (4,491 ) 28,222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,566 $ 112,062 $ 60,393 $ 478,270 $ 282,402

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Senior notes $ 1,988,267 $ 1,987,284 $ 1,984,336 Secured lines of credit 750,000 500,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 93,814 97,328 101,345 Equipment note payable - - 992 Finance lease liability 30,678 33,291 43,505 Total non-funding debt $ 2,862,759 $ 2,617,903 $ 2,880,178 Total equity $ 2,474,671 $ 3,092,111 $ 3,171,693 Non-funding debt to equity 1.16 0.85 0.91

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 497,468 $ 704,898 Mortgage loans at fair value 5,449,884 7,134,960 Derivative assets 33,019 82,869 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 110,352 113,290 Accounts receivable, net 512,070 383,147 Mortgage servicing rights 4,026,136 4,453,261 Premises and equipment, net 146,417 152,477 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $97,596 and $102,322 with related parties) 99,125 104,181 Finance lease right-of-use asset (includes $24,802 and $26,867 with related parties) 29,111 42,218 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 856,856 345,490 Other assets 111,416 83,834 Total assets $ 11,871,854 $ 13,600,625 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 4,902,090 $ 6,443,992 Derivative liabilities 40,781 49,748 Secured line of credit 750,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 93,814 101,345 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 469,101 439,719 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,572 159,465 Senior notes 1,988,267 1,984,336 Operating lease liability (includes $104,495 and $109,473 with related parties) 106,024 111,332 Finance lease liability (includes $26,260 and $27,857 with related parties) 30,678 43,505 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 856,856 345,490 Total liabilities 9,397,183 10,428,932 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 93,654,269 and 92,575,974 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 10 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022 - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022 - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 1,702 903 Retained earnings 110,690 142,500 Non-controlling interest 2,362,119 3,028,131 Total equity 2,474,671 3,171,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,871,854 $ 13,600,625

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenue (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loan production income $ 225,436 $ 288,930 $ 129,180 $ 1,000,547 $ 981,988 Loan servicing income 206,498 200,428 217,225 818,703 792,072 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (634,418 ) 92,909 (150,808 ) (854,148 ) 284,104 Interest income 87,901 94,849 106,837 346,225 314,462 Total revenue, net (114,583 ) 677,116 302,434 1,311,327 2,372,626 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 142,515 135,333 118,266 530,231 552,886 Direct loan production costs 27,977 36,184 17,396 104,262 90,369 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 25,600 20,117 22,976 84,515 74,168 Depreciation and amortization 11,472 11,563 11,713 46,146 45,235 General and administrative 38,209 44,904 49,668 170,423 179,549 Servicing costs 29,632 33,640 36,809 131,792 166,024 Interest expense 80,811 93,724 114,918 320,256 305,987 Other expense (income) (2,391 ) (76 ) (54 ) (5 ) 23,739 Total expenses 353,825 375,389 371,692 1,387,620 1,437,957 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (468,408 ) 301,727 (69,258 ) (76,293 ) 934,669 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (7,452 ) 734 (6,774 ) (6,511 ) 2,811 Net income (loss) (460,956 ) 300,993 (62,484 ) (69,782 ) 931,858 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (433,878 ) 282,762 (62,207 ) (56,552 ) 890,143 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ (27,078 ) $ 18,231 $ (277 ) $ (13,230 ) $ 41,715 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ 0.20 $ - $ (0.14 ) $ 0.45 Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 93,654,269 93,290,736 92,575,549 93,245,373 92,475,170 Diluted 93,654,269 1,596,624,780 1,594,645,336 93,245,373 92,475,170

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 497,468 $ 729,616 $ 634,576 $ 740,063 $ 704,898 Mortgage loans at fair value 5,449,884 5,560,039 6,269,924 4,800,259 7,134,960 Derivative assets 33,019 92,791 61,407 61,136 82,869 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 110,352 104,526 111,625 114,275 113,290 Accounts receivable, net 512,070 385,922 347,865 433,747 383,147 Mortgage servicing rights 4,026,136 4,352,219 4,224,207 3,974,870 4,453,261 Premises and equipment, net 146,417 146,509 149,515 152,428 152,477 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 99,125 100,427 101,686 102,923 104,181 Finance lease right-of-use asset 29,111 31,803 34,947 38,320 42,218 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 856,856 617,490 409,078 440,775 345,490 Other assets 111,416 82,795 81,089 88,920 83,834 Total assets $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 $ 13,600,625 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 4,902,090 $ 5,066,900 $ 5,732,791 $ 4,259,834 $ 6,443,992 Derivative liabilities 40,781 38,882 21,734 62,742 49,748 Secured line of credit 750,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 93,814 97,328 100,901 101,345 101,345 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 469,101 503,890 423,407 416,818 439,719 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,572 159,572 159,518 159,517 159,465 Senior notes 1,988,267 1,987,284 1,986,301 1,985,319 1,984,336 Operating lease liability 106,024 107,389 108,711 110,012 111,332 Finance lease liability 30,678 33,291 36,356 36,812 43,505 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 856,856 617,490 409,078 440,775 345,490 Total liabilities 9,397,183 9,112,026 9,478,797 8,073,174 10,428,932 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 93,654,269 as of December 31, 2023, 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023, 93,114,878 as of June 30, 2023, and 93,101,971 as of March 31, 2023 and 92,575,974 as of December 31, 2022 10 10 9 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented 150 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 1,702 1,484 1,267 1,036 903 Retained earnings 110,690 130,233 120,379 122,136 142,500 Non-controlling interest 2,362,119 2,960,234 2,825,317 2,751,211 3,028,131 Total equity 2,474,671 3,092,111 2,947,122 2,874,542 3,171,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 $ 13,600,625

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenue Loan production income $ 225,436 $ 288,930 $ 280,757 $ 205,424 $ 129,180 Loan servicing income 206,498 200,428 193,220 218,557 217,225 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (634,418 ) 92,909 24,648 (337,287 ) (150,808 ) Interest income 87,901 94,849 88,895 74,580 106,837 Total revenue, net (114,583 ) 677,116 587,520 161,274 302,434 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 142,515 135,333 131,380 121,003 118,266 Direct loan production costs 27,977 36,184 23,618 16,483 17,396 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 25,600 20,117 21,588 17,210 22,976 Depreciation and amortization 11,472 11,563 11,441 11,670 11,713 General and administrative 38,209 44,904 52,691 34,619 49,668 Servicing costs 29,632 33,640 31,658 36,862 36,809 Interest expense 80,811 93,724 82,437 63,284 114,918 Other expense (income) (2,391 ) (76 ) 2,703 (241 ) (54 ) Total expenses 353,825 375,389 357,516 300,890 371,692 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (468,408 ) 301,727 230,004 (139,616 ) (69,258 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (7,452 ) 734 1,210 (1,003 ) (6,774 ) Net income (loss) (460,956 ) 300,993 228,794 (138,613 ) (62,484 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (433,878 ) 282,762 221,236 (126,672 ) (62,207 ) Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ (27,078 ) $ 18,231 $ 7,558 $ (11,941 ) $ (277 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ - Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 93,654,269 93,290,736 93,107,133 92,920,794 92,575,549 Diluted 93,654,269 1,596,624,780 93,107,133 92,920,794 1,594,645,336

