France added around 3. 2 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, with about 955 MW in the fourth quarter alone. The nation hit 20. 0 GW of total installed PV capacity at the end of December 2023. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 955 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the October-December period. The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 20. 0 GW at the end of December 2023. Developers deployed around 19. 3 GW of the total on the French mainland, and the remaining share in the nation's overseas territories ...

