ACF Technologies a global leader in appointment scheduling, queue management and event booking solutions, has expanded their offering with a WhatsApp integration. This new solution empowers organizations to offer appointment scheduling and virtual queuing within the communication tool. The solution is being successfully used by customers in Latin America and is now available to organizations across North America and Europe.

By integrating with the world's most widely used messaging app, ACF Technologies opens a new channel for appointment scheduling and virtual queueing that enables organizations to connect with and serve more customers. The solution offers real-time appointment booking, virtual queuing, video calling, and automated communications to minimize no-shows and increase retention.

Booking an appointment or virtually queuing to receive service from a bank, local government office or a retailer has never been easier. Customers can receive a virtual ticket, stay informed, book and amend their appointments, change the service channel from in-person to phone or video if preferred, all empowering the customer to control their service journey. Additional features to promote a seamless journey include the ability to sign documents prior to service, using geo-location to find the nearest location, and simple response buttons or multiple-choice selections.

The Managing Director of ACF Technologies UK Andy Hart commented, "WhatsApp has become an indispensable consumer communication channel globally, where businesses can effortlessly connect with their customers on a personal level, fostering trust, delivering timely support, and building lasting relationships through the power of real-time interactions."

Furthermore, in 2024 ACF Technologies will release additional supporting features including an AI-driven layer that will empower organizations to absorb greater customer demand, more accurately respond to consumer behaviors, and increase sources of cost saving and revenue.

About ACF Technologies

ACF Technologies exists to enhance customer experience and bring customers closer to brands. With over 20 years of experience across numerous industries, they are a global leader in advanced customer flow management solutions. Through a consultancy-led approach, they streamline every aspect of the customer experience from appointment scheduling, virtual queuing, in-store events, through to onsite arrival and post-service feedback. ACF has over 4,000 global installations in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail, and education organizations.

Learn more about ACF Technologies at www.acftechnologies.com

