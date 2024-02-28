Adzuna: Salary Spotlight: Adzuna Reveals the Highest-Paying Counties in the US

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niobrara County, Wyoming is the top paying county in the United States, according to new research from smarter job search engine Adzuna . The data uncovers the highest paying counties across the US, showcasing key regions offering competitive wages to attract top talent and foster economic growth. Niobrara County in Wyoming leads the nation with an average advertised salary of $192,000, followed by Hyde County in North Carolina at $175,000 and Major County in Oklahoma at $139,400.



Other top paying counties include Bennett County in South Dakota with an average advertised salary of $139,200, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in Alaska with $131,312, Clinton County in Kentucky with $130,233 and Choctaw County in Mississippi with $130,233.

James Neave, Head of Data Science at job search engine Adzuna, comments, "Making six figures is not a dream if you know where to look for them. Our Adzuna data shows that there are 83 counties in the US with average advertised salaries surpassing $100,000, and many of them are scattered in the Midwest. Of the 3,177 counties, Niobrara County from Wyoming and North Carolina's Hyde County have the most lucrative opportunities, paying jobseekers close to $200,000 on average. With some states planning to raise their minimum wages this year, we expect to see an increase in the average pay. Jobseekers who are strapped for cash and are open to relocation can be strategic by applying for jobs in these highest-paying states."

Table 1: Top 10 Highest Paid Counties in the US

County State Average advertised salaries, Jan 2024 Advertised vacancies,

Jan 2024 Niobrara County Wyoming $192,000 497 Hyde County North Carolina $175,000 119 Major County Oklahoma $139,400 807 Bennett County South Dakota $139,200 134 Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area Alaska $131,312 1,732 Clinton County Kentucky $130,233 1,355 Choctaw County Mississippi $130,233 798 Benton County South Carolina $130,000 9 Foster County North Dakota $129,869 978



As the data delves deeper into regional job markets, it becomes evident that each state presents unique challenges and opportunities. For example, while jobseekers and remote workers reside everywhere, there's a larger corporate presence in influential states such as New York, California, and Florida.

New York

In the Empire State, Chenango County (Norwich) emerges as the county with the highest salary offerings, with an average advertised salary of $126,843. New York County, otherwise known as Manhattan , boasts an average of $97,068. Other noteworthy counties include Kings County (Brooklyn), with an average of $92,361, Schenectady County with an average of $90,476, and Broome County with an average of $89,987.

California

The study identifies Lassen County (Susanville) as the highest paid county in California, offering an average salary of $117,711, making it an attractive destination for job candidates seeking lucrative opportunities. Other desirable counties in California include Modoc County with an average salary of $114,376, Del Norte County with an average of $101,058, Madera County with an average of $98,774, and Marin County with an advertised average salary of $98,051.

Florida

Adzuna's data spotlights Liberty County (Bristol) as Florida's top-paying destination, boasting an advertised average salary of $113,600, which is indicative of the state's promising avenues for professional growth. Following closely behind are Holmes County at $106,760,Franklin County at $103,385, Lafayette County at $96,000, and Calhoun County at $88,158.

Commenting on the salary trend in New York, California and Florida, James Neave says, "Chenango County's emergence as the county with the highest salary offerings in New York may come as a surprise to some, given the high cost of living in Manhattan and the following assumption of New York City's high average salary. However, while Chenango County will have some of the highest salaries and jobs available for doctors, surgeons, and roles in finance, there are also many lower income roles in this area. Adzuna's data showcases the nature of the state's job market, where high paying opportunities extend beyond metropolitan areas. While New York City does boast an average advertised salary of $97,068, other noteworthy counties such as Kings County, Schenectady County, and Broome County highlight the diversity of high-paying regions across the state."

Below is a look at the average advertised salaries as of January 2024 in New York, California and Florida.

Table 2: Highest Paid Counties in New York, Florida, and California

State County Average advertised salaries, Jan 2024 Advertised vacancies, Jan 2024 California Lassen County $117,711 2,336 Modoc County $114,376 1,929 Del Norte County $101,058 2,465 Madera County $98,774 4,975 Marin County $98,051 21,393 San Francisco County $97,224 83,900 Tuolumne County $95,283 3,225 Imperial County $95,242 11,007 Alameda County $93,049 101,381 Plumas County $91,433 2,875 Lake County $91,024 4,424 San Joaquin County $90,918 43,308 Los Angeles County $90,434 496,297 Kings County $89,849 5,765 Santa Clara County $89,354 168,740 Mariposa County $89,280 678 Kern County $89,230 38,378 Sacramento County $88,970 86,490 Riverside County $88,901 95,444 San Mateo County $88,646 68,643 Butte County $88,583 13,673 Contra Costa County $88,522 56,448 Merced County $88,342 12,449 Mendocino County $88,329 5,712 Shasta County $88,055 12,597 Fresno County $87,151 46,926 Stanislaus County $87,006 24,323 San Bernardino County $86,897 95,924 Tulare County $86,853 18,744 Orange County $86,473 173,066 Santa Cruz County $86,003 14,923 Humboldt County $85,973 11,476 Yuba County $85,487 7,261 Glenn County $85,268 2,176 Inyo County $84,365 1,852 San Diego County $84,032 176,045 Monterey County $84,017 23,089 San Luis Obispo County $83,822 17,696 Ventura County $83,332 41,729 Yolo County $83,150 12,173 Solano County $82,969 23,885 Sonoma County $81,909 27,542 Tehama County $81,873 3,112 Sierra County $81,350 333 Trinity County $80,656 656 Napa County $79,649 9,427 Santa Barbara County $79,387 28,998 Placer County $78,564 21,935 Duval County $74,655 31,372 Colusa County $74,200 2,066 Mono County $72,766 1,781 Amador County $71,439 3,157 Nevada County $69,154 6,799 El Dorado County $65,074 9,898 Brewster County $64,704 233 Sutter County $63,626 1,753 Siskiyou County $62,707 4,179 Calaveras County $62,184 2,084 Alpine County $61,200 510 San Benito County $59,263 2,475 Florida Liberty County $113,600 331 Holmes County $106,760 1,210 Franklin County $103,385 1,434 Lafayette County $96,000 590 Calhoun County $88,158 1,195 Flagler County $87,391 5,541 Gilchrist County $87,320 683 Volusia County $86,440 37,999 St. Lucie County $85,222 12,844 Sarasota County $84,710 26,861 Miami-Dade County $82,835 148,883 Hamilton County $82,254 931 Marion County $82,173 20,235 Dixie County $81,960 885 Escambia County $81,618 21,506 Broward County $81,084 124,906 Washington County $79,778 1,873 Manatee County $79,507 28,643 Florida Municipio $79,378 7,137 Brevard County $79,353 46,129 Osceola County $78,136 18,965 Gulf County $77,493 1,404 Palm Beach County $77,246 92,317 Seminole County $77,225 30,199 Hillsborough County $77,215 112,701 Polk County $77,131 37,672 Duval County $77,114 38,941 Leon County $76,974 37,994 Lee County $76,819 49,232 Okeechobee County $75,934 2,461 Alachua County $75,585 24,369 Bay County $75,237 16,652 Jackson County $75,147 3,839 Madison County $75,043 1,114 Orange County $74,689 118,159 Citrus County $73,426 7,089 Collier County $72,422 22,815 Nassau County $71,737 6,638 Hampton city $71,083 834 Sumter County $70,295 6,613 Hendry County $70,000 2,688 Martin County $69,464 8,679 Jefferson County $69,447 884 Pinellas County $69,220 63,832 Clay County $69,020 13,796 Monroe County $68,928 8,423 Hernando County $68,806 8,523 Putnam County $68,091 4,956 Charlotte County $67,749 11,216 Baker County $66,053 1,846 Bradford County $65,503 1,830 Lake County $65,449 25,038 Okaloosa County $64,683 20,574 Indian River County $64,324 9,121 St. Johns County $64,006 14,953 Pasco County $63,945 25,359 Wakulla County $62,268 1,212 Suwannee County $61,852 2,018 Highlands County $61,578 6,340 DeSoto County $60,690 2,022 Columbia County $59,374 2,430 Gadsden County $58,129 4,505 Santa Rosa County $57,942 6,715 Levy County $57,651 3,378 Union County $54,857 1,092 Taylor County $54,347 1,097 Walton County $52,024 4,984 Hardee County $48,132 2,401 Glades County $45,600 659 New York Chenango County $126,843 7,451 New York County $97,068 280,771 Kings County $92,361 44,064 Schenectady County $90,476 10,499 Broome County $89,987 20,622 Queens County $86,220 49,015 Rockland County $85,887 20,181 Rensselaer County $85,505 24,775 Westchester County $84,683 66,648 Otsego County $82,828 8,515 Bronx County $82,277 35,340 Niagara County $81,700 10,842 Oneida County $81,691 21,638 Albany County $81,645 47,167 Nassau County $81,506 90,538 Monroe County $81,493 61,566 Suffolk County $80,698 83,974 Warren County $77,735 6,214 Tompkins County $77,182 10,001 Dutchess County $76,913 21,016 Onondaga County $76,181 48,661 Madison County $75,637 8,675 Orange County $75,266 25,321 Allegany County $75,175 3,436 Richmond County $75,064 9,166 Putnam County $74,022 4,189 Chemung County $73,397 7,167 Montgomery County $73,224 7,447 Clinton County $72,195 7,017 Jefferson County $72,185 11,723 Chautauqua County $71,386 9,190 Franklin County $70,835 4,287 Lewis County $70,653 1,871 Erie County $70,007 65,378 Delaware County $68,094 4,928 Sullivan County $67,649 4,383 Ontario County $67,556 12,899 St. Lawrence County $67,231 9,424 Schuyler County $66,680 1,869 Tioga County $64,346 3,208 Genesee County $63,961 6,410 Saratoga County $63,593 14,418 Washington County $63,566 3,970 Cortland County $62,792 4,289 Herkimer County $62,637 5,032 Yates County $62,619 2,072 Cattaraugus County $62,577 4,742 Ulster County $61,440 9,726 Cayuga County $61,267 6,081 Wayne County $60,037 7,005 Orleans County $59,508 2,385 Fulton County $59,202 3,653 Steuben County $59,034 8,481 Essex County $58,388 2,660 Oswego County $57,717 6,670 Greene County $56,254 4,049 Columbia County $55,934 7,361 Schoharie County $52,997 1,992 Wyoming County $52,601 3,700 Seneca County $51,811 2,504 Livingston County $50,760 6,992 Suffolk city $47,675 2,460 Hamilton County $43,877 422



Methodology:

The research analyzed over 8 million US jobs advertised on Adzuna in January 2024 and looked into the average salary by counties, to reveal the top counties and states offering the biggest paycheck.

