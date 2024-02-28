Adzuna: Salary Spotlight: Adzuna Reveals the Highest-Paying Counties in the US

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niobrara County, Wyoming is the top paying county in the United States, according to new research from smarter job search engine Adzuna. The data uncovers the highest paying counties across the US, showcasing key regions offering competitive wages to attract top talent and foster economic growth. Niobrara County in Wyoming leads the nation with an average advertised salary of $192,000, followed by Hyde County in North Carolina at $175,000 and Major County in Oklahoma at $139,400.
Other top paying counties include Bennett County in South Dakota with an average advertised salary of $139,200, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in Alaska with $131,312, Clinton County in Kentucky with $130,233 and Choctaw County in Mississippi with $130,233.
James Neave, Head of Data Science at job search engine Adzuna, comments, "Making six figures is not a dream if you know where to look for them. Our Adzuna data shows that there are 83 counties in the US with average advertised salaries surpassing $100,000, and many of them are scattered in the Midwest. Of the 3,177 counties, Niobrara County from Wyoming and North Carolina's Hyde County have the most lucrative opportunities, paying jobseekers close to $200,000 on average. With some states planning to raise their minimum wages this year, we expect to see an increase in the average pay. Jobseekers who are strapped for cash and are open to relocation can be strategic by applying for jobs in these highest-paying states."
Table 1: Top 10 Highest Paid Counties in the US
County
State
Average advertised salaries,
Jan 2024
Advertised vacancies,
Niobrara County
Wyoming
$192,000
497
Hyde County
North Carolina
$175,000
119
Major County
Oklahoma
$139,400
807
Bennett County
South Dakota
$139,200
134
Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
Alaska
$131,312
1,732
Clinton County
Kentucky
$130,233
1,355
Choctaw County
Mississippi
$130,233
798
Benton County
South Carolina
$130,000
9
Foster County
North Dakota
$129,869
978
*Maps for specific states are available upon request.
As the data delves deeper into regional job markets, it becomes evident that each state presents unique challenges and opportunities. For example, while jobseekers and remote workers reside everywhere, there's a larger corporate presence in influential states such as New York, California, and Florida.
New York
In the Empire State, Chenango County (Norwich) emerges as the county with the highest salary offerings, with an average advertised salary of $126,843. New York County, otherwise known as Manhattan, boasts an average of $97,068. Other noteworthy counties include Kings County (Brooklyn), with an average of $92,361, Schenectady County with an average of $90,476, and Broome County with an average of $89,987.
California
The study identifies Lassen County (Susanville) as the highest paid county in California, offering an average salary of $117,711, making it an attractive destination for job candidates seeking lucrative opportunities. Other desirable counties in California include Modoc County with an average salary of $114,376, Del Norte County with an average of $101,058, Madera County with an average of $98,774, and Marin County with an advertised average salary of $98,051.
Florida
Adzuna's data spotlights Liberty County (Bristol) as Florida's top-paying destination, boasting an advertised average salary of $113,600, which is indicative of the state's promising avenues for professional growth. Following closely behind are Holmes County at $106,760,Franklin County at $103,385, Lafayette County at $96,000, and Calhoun County at $88,158.
Commenting on the salary trend in New York, California and Florida, James Neave says, "Chenango County's emergence as the county with the highest salary offerings in New York may come as a surprise to some, given the high cost of living in Manhattan and the following assumption of New York City's high average salary. However, while Chenango County will have some of the highest salaries and jobs available for doctors, surgeons, and roles in finance, there are also many lower income roles in this area. Adzuna's data showcases the nature of the state's job market, where high paying opportunities extend beyond metropolitan areas. While New York City does boast an average advertised salary of $97,068, other noteworthy counties such as Kings County, Schenectady County, and Broome County highlight the diversity of high-paying regions across the state."
Below is a look at the average advertised salaries as of January 2024 in New York, California and Florida.
Table 2: Highest Paid Counties in New York, Florida, and California
State
County
Average advertised salaries,
Jan 2024
Advertised vacancies,
Jan 2024
California
Lassen County
$117,711
2,336
Modoc County
$114,376
1,929
Del Norte County
$101,058
2,465
Madera County
$98,774
4,975
Marin County
$98,051
21,393
San Francisco County
$97,224
83,900
Tuolumne County
$95,283
3,225
Imperial County
$95,242
11,007
Alameda County
$93,049
101,381
Plumas County
$91,433
2,875
Lake County
$91,024
4,424
San Joaquin County
$90,918
43,308
Los Angeles County
$90,434
496,297
Kings County
$89,849
5,765
Santa Clara County
$89,354
168,740
Mariposa County
$89,280
678
Kern County
$89,230
38,378
Sacramento County
$88,970
86,490
Riverside County
$88,901
95,444
San Mateo County
$88,646
68,643
Butte County
$88,583
13,673
Contra Costa County
$88,522
56,448
Merced County
$88,342
12,449
Mendocino County
$88,329
5,712
Shasta County
$88,055
12,597
Fresno County
$87,151
46,926
Stanislaus County
$87,006
24,323
San Bernardino County
$86,897
95,924
Tulare County
$86,853
18,744
Orange County
$86,473
173,066
Santa Cruz County
$86,003
14,923
Humboldt County
$85,973
11,476
Yuba County
$85,487
7,261
Glenn County
$85,268
2,176
Inyo County
$84,365
1,852
San Diego County
$84,032
176,045
Monterey County
$84,017
23,089
San Luis Obispo County
$83,822
17,696
Ventura County
$83,332
41,729
Yolo County
$83,150
12,173
Solano County
$82,969
23,885
Sonoma County
$81,909
27,542
Tehama County
$81,873
3,112
Sierra County
$81,350
333
Trinity County
$80,656
656
Napa County
$79,649
9,427
Santa Barbara County
$79,387
28,998
Placer County
$78,564
21,935
Duval County
$74,655
31,372
Colusa County
$74,200
2,066
Mono County
$72,766
1,781
Amador County
$71,439
3,157
Nevada County
$69,154
6,799
El Dorado County
$65,074
9,898
Brewster County
$64,704
233
Sutter County
$63,626
1,753
Siskiyou County
$62,707
4,179
Calaveras County
$62,184
2,084
Alpine County
$61,200
510
San Benito County
$59,263
2,475
Florida
Liberty County
$113,600
331
Holmes County
$106,760
1,210
Franklin County
$103,385
1,434
Lafayette County
$96,000
590
Calhoun County
$88,158
1,195
Flagler County
$87,391
5,541
Gilchrist County
$87,320
683
Volusia County
$86,440
37,999
St. Lucie County
$85,222
12,844
Sarasota County
$84,710
26,861
Miami-Dade County
$82,835
148,883
Hamilton County
$82,254
931
Marion County
$82,173
20,235
Dixie County
$81,960
885
Escambia County
$81,618
21,506
Broward County
$81,084
124,906
Washington County
$79,778
1,873
Manatee County
$79,507
28,643
Florida Municipio
$79,378
7,137
Brevard County
$79,353
46,129
Osceola County
$78,136
18,965
Gulf County
$77,493
1,404
Palm Beach County
$77,246
92,317
Seminole County
$77,225
30,199
Hillsborough County
$77,215
112,701
Polk County
$77,131
37,672
Duval County
$77,114
38,941
Leon County
$76,974
37,994
Lee County
$76,819
49,232
Okeechobee County
$75,934
2,461
Alachua County
$75,585
24,369
Bay County
$75,237
16,652
Jackson County
$75,147
3,839
Madison County
$75,043
1,114
Orange County
$74,689
118,159
Citrus County
$73,426
7,089
Collier County
$72,422
22,815
Nassau County
$71,737
6,638
Hampton city
$71,083
834
Sumter County
$70,295
6,613
Hendry County
$70,000
2,688
Martin County
$69,464
8,679
Jefferson County
$69,447
884
Pinellas County
$69,220
63,832
Clay County
$69,020
13,796
Monroe County
$68,928
8,423
Hernando County
$68,806
8,523
Putnam County
$68,091
4,956
Charlotte County
$67,749
11,216
Baker County
$66,053
1,846
Bradford County
$65,503
1,830
Lake County
$65,449
25,038
Okaloosa County
$64,683
20,574
Indian River County
$64,324
9,121
St. Johns County
$64,006
14,953
Pasco County
$63,945
25,359
Wakulla County
$62,268
1,212
Suwannee County
$61,852
2,018
Highlands County
$61,578
6,340
DeSoto County
$60,690
2,022
Columbia County
$59,374
2,430
Gadsden County
$58,129
4,505
Santa Rosa County
$57,942
6,715
Levy County
$57,651
3,378
Union County
$54,857
1,092
Taylor County
$54,347
1,097
Walton County
$52,024
4,984
Hardee County
$48,132
2,401
Glades County
$45,600
659
New York
Chenango County
$126,843
7,451
New York County
$97,068
280,771
Kings County
$92,361
44,064
Schenectady County
$90,476
10,499
Broome County
$89,987
20,622
Queens County
$86,220
49,015
Rockland County
$85,887
20,181
Rensselaer County
$85,505
24,775
Westchester County
$84,683
66,648
Otsego County
$82,828
8,515
Bronx County
$82,277
35,340
Niagara County
$81,700
10,842
Oneida County
$81,691
21,638
Albany County
$81,645
47,167
Nassau County
$81,506
90,538
Monroe County
$81,493
61,566
Suffolk County
$80,698
83,974
Warren County
$77,735
6,214
Tompkins County
$77,182
10,001
Dutchess County
$76,913
21,016
Onondaga County
$76,181
48,661
Madison County
$75,637
8,675
Orange County
$75,266
25,321
Allegany County
$75,175
3,436
Richmond County
$75,064
9,166
Putnam County
$74,022
4,189
Chemung County
$73,397
7,167
Montgomery County
$73,224
7,447
Clinton County
$72,195
7,017
Jefferson County
$72,185
11,723
Chautauqua County
$71,386
9,190
Franklin County
$70,835
4,287
Lewis County
$70,653
1,871
Erie County
$70,007
65,378
Delaware County
$68,094
4,928
Sullivan County
$67,649
4,383
Ontario County
$67,556
12,899
St. Lawrence County
$67,231
9,424
Schuyler County
$66,680
1,869
Tioga County
$64,346
3,208
Genesee County
$63,961
6,410
Saratoga County
$63,593
14,418
Washington County
$63,566
3,970
Cortland County
$62,792
4,289
Herkimer County
$62,637
5,032
Yates County
$62,619
2,072
Cattaraugus County
$62,577
4,742
Ulster County
$61,440
9,726
Cayuga County
$61,267
6,081
Wayne County
$60,037
7,005
Orleans County
$59,508
2,385
Fulton County
$59,202
3,653
Steuben County
$59,034
8,481
Essex County
$58,388
2,660
Oswego County
$57,717
6,670
Greene County
$56,254
4,049
Columbia County
$55,934
7,361
Schoharie County
$52,997
1,992
Wyoming County
$52,601
3,700
Seneca County
$51,811
2,504
Livingston County
$50,760
6,992
Suffolk city
$47,675
2,460
Hamilton County
$43,877
422
Methodology:
The research analyzed over 8 million US jobs advertised on Adzuna in January 2024 and looked into the average salary by counties, to reveal the top counties and states offering the biggest paycheck.
About Adzuna:
Adzuna is a smarter, more transparent job search engine. We help tens of millions of US jobseekers access more than eight million US jobs each month, so they can cut through the noise, zero in on the right role faster and land the right job.
Adzuna gives job seekers access to every available online job listing in a single site - without giving anyone else access to their personal data - and our unique tools and salary stats help jobseekers pinpoint the perfect role so they can earn what they're actually worth. We love using the power of our technology to match people to better, more fulfilling jobs and keep Americans working.
Founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, Adzuna is a privately held company backed by Index Ventures, LocalGlobe and Smedvig Capital. In 2022, Adzuna acquired enterprise job search engine Getwork. Follow Adzuna on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or learn more at https://www.adzuna.com.
