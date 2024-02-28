TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2024 fiscal third quarter on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Thursday, February 29, 2024. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 793116.

A replay will be available until March 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 50029.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/50029.

About TechPrecision Corporation

Through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and STADCO, we manufacture large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used predominantly in the defense, aerospace, and precision industrial markets. Our goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to our customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection, and testing. To learn more about us, please visit our website at www.techprecision.com. Information on our website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Ms. Barbara Lilley Hayden IR Chief Financial Officer Brett Maas TechPrecision Corporation Phone:646-536-7331 Tel: 978-883-5102 Email: brett@haydenir.com Email: lilleyb@ranor.com www.techprecision.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com