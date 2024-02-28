Accor and IDeaS Announce a Global Revenue Management Partnership Across Accor's Portfolio

The global hospitality group takes a bold new step to transform commercial strategy for hotels and property owners worldwide through state-of-the-art revenue management tools

PARIS and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, the leading provider of hospitality revenue optimization software and services, and Accor, a world leading hospitality group with one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, have announced, following a rigorous selection process, that Accor has chosen IDeaS as its global revenue management software (RMS) provider.

Partnering on a bespoke suite of advanced IDeaS revenue management solutions, Accor continues to transform its commercial strategy to benefit hotels, property owners, and managers and redefine revenue excellence while driving RevPAR and Revenue Generation Index (RGI) growth.

Accor is a leading hospitality company operating over 5,600 hotels in more than 110 countries. IDeaS and Accor have signed a partnership, introducing a range of IDeaS solutions to Accor's diverse global brand portfolio, aligning IDeaS' transformational capabilities with the unique needs of the Accor hotelier.

Accor will leverage IDeaS to future-proof its revenue management strategy by utilizing best-in-class technology to create a competitive advantage and deliver superior value while considering its global portfolio footprint. Through the focus and implementation of strategic pillars, the new toolsets will enable hotels to benefit from dynamic pricing, total revenue and profit optimization, and awareness of the competitive landscape to shift focus toward revenue management strategies while driving a strong revenue management culture across Accor's global portfolio.

Benefits of the partnership include:

Proven RevPAR and RGI growth - Accor has already seen growth in RevPAR and RGI in hotels that have already been onboarded.

- Accor has already seen growth in RevPAR and RGI in hotels that have already been onboarded. Tailored revenue solutions - The partnership includes a suite of revenue solutions designed to meet the unique needs of Accor and its global hotel portfolio, maximizing expertise, economy of scale, and financial returns.

- The partnership includes a suite of revenue solutions designed to meet the unique needs of Accor and its global hotel portfolio, maximizing expertise, economy of scale, and financial returns. Solutions and support for the future - As an industry-leading RMS technology provider, IDeaS is well-positioned for the future, with the demonstrated scalability and joint innovation capabilities needed to collaborate with Accor to shape the future of the hospitality market.

Ravi Mehrotra, co-founder and chief scientist, IDeaS, said: "We are thrilled to be selected as a global partner to drive Accor's commercial revenue platform transformation at a moment of unparalleled growth and opportunity for the company worldwide. In a new era of innovation and consumer and product diversification, we are pleased to bring IDeaS' market-leading automation, pricing approach, and a singular focus on holistic revenue optimization to Accor's diverse brand portfolio."

"We are driven to provide our owners and managers with the best possible solutions to achieve revenue expansion and optimal topline performance. As the hospitality industry evolves in response to dynamic market demands, deploying a robust and adapted hotel Revenue Management System secures our sustainable commercial growth, with demonstratable RevPar and RGI growth. The developed solution with IDeaS serves our unique, extensive and diverse brand portfolio and global footprint." added Karelle Lamouche, Chief Commercial Officer, Accor, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands.

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,600 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion.? Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www. group.accor.com or follow us on X ,? Facebook ,? LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok .?

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. With more than 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 154 countries. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

