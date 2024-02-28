Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (FSE: TX0) (OTCQB: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2024 Conference ("PDAC 2024"). The annual conference is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada from March 3-6, 2024. Gold Terra will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at Booth No. 2304 and will display core from two high-grade gold drill sections.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:30 AM EST, Chairman and CEO Gerald Panneton will be presenting at the PDAC 2024 Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI) session located in the new Investment Hub theatre, in Hall E, on the Investors Exchange show floor, 800 level.

PDAC 2024 is the world's premier annual mineral exploration and mining convention and brings together up to 30,000 attendees from over 130 countries for educational programming, networking events and business opportunities. Since it began in 1932, the convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry, hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. Many of the world's largest mining companies will be attending and presenting, including Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group.

The Company invites all investors and shareholders to the conference and plans to update investors on the following:

An update on its Con Mine Option Property deep drilling program targeting high-grade gold in the Campbell Shear below the former Con Mine workings from which 6.1 Moz @ 15-20 g/t Au was produced from 1938-2003, and

Additional plans and corporate strategy for 2024. Please see our corporate presentation at: www.goldterracorp.com.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to meeting with you.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 918 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the Con Mine Option (CMO) property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

