WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
28.02.24
18:44 Uhr
127,70 Euro
+1,30
+1,03 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,45127,9518:50
127,45127,9518:50
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 18:02
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC's Ashleigh Griffith Celebrates Family Tradition of Learning in Honor of Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Yum! Brands

KFC

As we continue celebrating Black History Month, we asked Black and African American employees across our teams at KFC what family traditions make them Original.

Ashleigh Griffith is Sustainability Brand Manager for KFC Global and one thing passed down from her family is a love of learning…

"In my family, we've passed down a curiosity for learning and personal development. 'Knowledge is power' is one statement that every member of my family is guaranteed to have been told at some point and one which has become integral to our belief system. My family on both sides are proud graduates and supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Black sororities and fraternities including Alpha Kappa Alpha and Phi Beta Sigma, to which many of us credit our access to learning and life-long friendships."



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.