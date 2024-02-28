Yum! Brands: KFC's Ashleigh Griffith Celebrates Family Tradition of Learning in Honor of Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Yum! Brands

KFC

As we continue celebrating Black History Month, we asked Black and African American employees across our teams at KFC what family traditions make them Original.

Ashleigh Griffith is Sustainability Brand Manager for KFC Global and one thing passed down from her family is a love of learning…

"In my family, we've passed down a curiosity for learning and personal development. 'Knowledge is power' is one statement that every member of my family is guaranteed to have been told at some point and one which has become integral to our belief system. My family on both sides are proud graduates and supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Black sororities and fraternities including Alpha Kappa Alpha and Phi Beta Sigma, to which many of us credit our access to learning and life-long friendships."





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com