Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Friday April 5, 2025 at 3 pm, at DESKEO La Défense- Grande Arche, 1 Parvis de la Défense, Auditorium de la Grande Arche de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux.

The original French language version of the second convening notice (avis de convocation) which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting was published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) of today, and is available on the Company's website in the Investors/Shareholders' Meeting section along with a translation in English for information purposes. The procedures for participating and voting in the Meeting are described in this notice. The other documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders and available for consultation on the Company's website as required by the law and regulations, as from March 15, 2024.

Claranova also offers its shareholders the possibility to vote online in advance of the General Meeting through the secure VOTACCESS voting platform which is accessible:

through the website of the shareholder services provider https://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu for shareholders holding their shares in registered form;

or through the website of the securities account holder for shareholders holding their shares in bearer form. Only holders of bearer shares whose securities account holder is a member of the VOTACCESS system and offers this service to participate in this Meeting may access this website.

The VOTACCESS platform to vote online for this Meeting will be accessible from March 20, 2024 until April 4, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time).

Shareholders are informed that a second meeting notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the French publication for legal announcements (BALO) at least fifteen days before the date of the Combined General Meeting, listing any changes to the agenda as well as any changes resulting from requests to include draft resolutions.

Financial calendar:

March 20, 2024: H1 2023-2024 results

April 5, 2024: Combined General Meeting

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228423109/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com