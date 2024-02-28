Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
28.02.24
08:14 Uhr
2,100 Euro
+0,020
+0,96 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0702,27018:34
Actusnews Wire
28.02.2024 | 18:23
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE'S FIRST-HALF 2023/24 FINANCIAL REPORT (ENGLISH AND FRENCH VERSIONS)

Lyon, 28 February 2024

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2023/24 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 28 February 2024 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.



OL GROUPE

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - compartment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nW+dZJmal2adxmlulcabmWdrmWhkmGSZbpWexWhpmJzIaGmTmJppaJrHZnFlmG5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84391-olg-280224-mise-a-disposition-du-rfs-2023-24-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.