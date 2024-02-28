OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE'S FIRST-HALF 2023/24 FINANCIAL REPORT (ENGLISH AND FRENCH VERSIONS)

Lyon, 28 February 2024
Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2023/24 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 28 February 2024 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.
OL GROUPE
Euronext Paris - compartment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
