Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Hit $4.85 Billion Revenue Opportunities by 2029, North America to Lead the Industry Growth - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the enteral feeding devices market is growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during 2023-2029.

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes?? Details??? Market Size (2029)?? USD 4.85 Billion Market Size (2023)?? USD 3.46 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.77 % Historic Year? 2020-2021 Base Year? 2022-2023 Forecast Year?? 2024-2029??

North America is the largest revenue contributor for the global Enteral Feeding Devices market (2023). The global enteral feeding devices market is fragmented, with many global, regional, and local players offering diverse enteral feeding pumps, feeding tubes, and related accessories/consumables. The highly competitive market is dominated by Avanos Medical, Applied Medical Technology, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé, and Vygon. Key players are pursuing organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product bundling, acquisition, geographic expansions, product portfolio enhancement, and contract agreements with end-users to garner a larger market share.

Competition in the global enteral feeding devices market is fierce, with many global, regional, and local vendors vying for market share. These vendors offer a wide array of enteral pumps, feeding pumps, and related accessories, leading to intense competition primarily centered around pricing, design, quality, and materials used in manufacturing. Local manufacturers often undercut their global counterparts, offering enteral feeding tubes and accessories at lower prices, providing customers with diverse choices. This competitive landscape is expected to further intensify due to decreasing average selling prices (ASPs) of enteral feeding devices. Many players focus on producing lower-priced feeding tubes and accessories, drawn by high profit margins and relatively low barriers to entry. The aggressive marketing tactics employed by local and regional vendors drive pricing pressures and stalling growth rates in both volume and revenue for global players. Consequently, this intense competition and pricing pressure are poised to impact sales volumes and profit margins, particularly for global players, thus influencing the overall market growth of enteral feeding devices globally.

Product Segmentation & Forecast

Product

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Accessories & Consumables

Patient Group

Adults

Pediatrics

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Homecare Settings

Application

Oncology

Gastro-enterology

Neurology

Cardiology & Pulmonology

Others

Vendors List

Fresenius Kabi

Boston Scientific

Applied Medical Technology

Avanos Medical

Vygon

B Braun Mulsungen

Nestle A/S

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

Abbott

Danone Nutricia

ALCOR Scientific

Amsino International

BD

CONMED

ERENLER MEDIKAL

Degania Medical

Fidmi Medical

GBUK ENTERAL

MOOG

Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument

Oiarso S. Coop

Pacific Hospital Supply

Samtronic

SECUREMED

SILMAG

TROGE MEDICAL

Vesco Medical

Wuhan W.E.O. Science & Technology Development

Angel Electronic Equipment

Angiplast

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected growth of the enteral feeding devices market?

What factors are driving the growth of the enteral feeding devices market?

What are the key segments within the enteral feeding devices market?

Why is the demand for enteral nutrition particularly high among cancer patients?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER - 1: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 3: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation Data

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Product (2020-2029; $Millions)

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Accessories & Consumables

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2020-2029; $Millions)

Adults

Pediatrics

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by End-user (2020-2029; $Millions)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Homecare Settings

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2020-2029; $Millions)

Oncology

Gastro-enterology

Neurology

Cardiology & Pulmonology

Others

CHAPTER - 4: Key Regions Overview

North America: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in US

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Canada

Europe: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in France

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in UK

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Spain

APAC: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Japan

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in China

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in India

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Brazil

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Mexico

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Argentina

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Turkey

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in South Africa

Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Saudi Arabia

CHAPTER - 5: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Prospects & Opportunities

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Opportunities & Trends

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Drivers

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 6: Enteral Feeding Devices Industry Overview

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Competitive Landscape

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 7: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

Arizton's Expertise in the Healthcare Industry

About Focused Reports by Arizton

About Us:

