ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Announces Record Six Month Financial Results

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE - "ZTE") is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved record revenue and net income for the six month period ending December 31, 2023.

Revenue for the six-month period was $4,339,403, an increase of 88% year over year. Net income for the six months was $676,213, as compared to a loss of $221,992 in the same period last year. EBITDA for the six months was $940,687, a notable increase from EBITDA of ($73,323) to December 31, 2022.

This represents the fourth consecutive quarter for which revenues have increased and the Company has reported a net profit for the period. These results have allowed the Company to continue to add to its capital under management and to further enhance its working capital position by growing current financial assets at a faster pace than current financial liabilities.

The Company continually monitors its production capabilities and capacities and determined it to be prudent to acquire additional equipment to augment what is already in use. New machinery has been ordered which is currently being manufactured outside of Canada and is expected to be delivered, installed, and fully operational in the final quarter of 2024.

"We believe that the investments we have made provide a solid foundation for sustainable value-creation in the years ahead. We are taking actions to position the Company to realize the full benefits of our investments going forward. We expect to continue to grow our customer base, expand operating margins, increase EBITDA and improve cash flow generation", said Steve Smith, CEO.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly and Testing services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract manufacturer of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact:

Steve Smith, CEO

(604) 837-3751

email: stevesmith15@shaw.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This press release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com