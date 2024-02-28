Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Visit GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGL) at Booth #3124 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has optioned and wholly owned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, four of which host past producing high-grade mines, and an exciting new porphyry discovery. The Company also owns the McConnell Project, which hosts epithermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Colombia. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

GGL Resources Corp.

Richard Drechsler

6046872522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

www.gglresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)