Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 19:36
Huawei Launches Two Solutions to Accelerate Airport Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched two innovative solutions for the global airport industry - Fully Connected Fiber Network and Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing - with the aim to empower intelligent industry upgrade using innovative information and communications technologies (ICTs).

The world is now seeing a real increase in smart airport investment. As the aviation industry is shifting its focus from infrastructure investment to smart upgrades characterized by digital and intelligent construction, airports worldwide are also pursuing excellent connections alongside a seamless travel experience for passengers." That is to say, the airport industry looks to accelerate its intelligent upgrade with more reliable networks, smarter and more convenient applications, as well as improved services.

Moussa Huang, Director of Global Aviation Business, Huawei's Smart Transportation BU

Mr. Moussa Huang, Director of Global Aviation Business, Huawei's Smart Transportation BU, stated that "Smart airport development in the future is a long-term process. Huawei's Fully Connected Fiber Network Solution integrates IP and optical technologies to build a converged network, which makes the access and backbone networks more reliable, agile, simplified, and green. The solution provides powerful network support for intelligent applications across the airport industry."

Zhang Hao, Director of Optical Fiber Sensing for Enterprise Optical Network, Huawei

During the event, Mr. Zhang Hao, Director of Optical Fiber Sensing for Enterprise Optical Network, Huawei mentioned in his speech that airport perimeters, set to safeguard airfield operations, are the first safety barrier in isolating the airfield from its surroundings. Huawei's innovative Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing Solution uses distributed fiber optic sensing alongside video analysis to equip airport perimeter protection systems with multi-dimensional sensing and high precision. The solution addresses technical obstacles in missed and false alarm rates, which reduces false alarms by more than 90%. The solution is truly reliable for protecting airport perimeters.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue working with customers and partners to thoroughly explore airport industry scenarios. Together, they will develop more solutions, integrate ICTs and industry scenarios, and widely apply their solutions in intelligent projects to facilitate intelligent transformation.

Contact: hwebgcomms@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350376/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350377/image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-two-solutions-to-accelerate-airport-intelligence-302074586.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
