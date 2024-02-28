Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Visit Olympio Metals Limited (ASX: OLY) at Booth #2223B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio Metals Limited is a publicly traded Australian exploration company focused on discovery and delivering shareholder value, primarily through the discovery and development of critical minerals projects.Olympio has assembled a portfolio of high-quality projects in Australia and Canada. In Canada, the Company has acquired the advanced Cadillac Lithium project in the James Bay region of Quebec. In Australia, Olympio is focused on exploring for carbonatite hosted rare earths in South Australia, lithium near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and gold in the eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.The Cadillac Lithium Project comprises 334 contiguous mining claims covering 190km2 in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp around 70km west of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The project is surrounded by excellent infrastructure and access including hydro power and serviced by major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or. A diamond drilling program commenced in January 2023, following first pass vendor drilling which returned grades up to 3.14% Li2O.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Olympio Metals Limited

Sean Delaney

+61 8 9322 9093

info@olympiometals.com.au

https://olympiometals.com.au/

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)