Haverhill, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Visit Spectral Evolution at Booth #1411 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Spectral Evolution

Spectral Evolution specializes in high-end UV-Vis-NIR spectrometers & spectroradiometers designed, manufactured, and serviced at our facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA.Our state-of-the-art, field-portable instruments are rugged & reliable instruments making them the preferred solution for a variety of studies worldwide including, remote sensing, mineral identification, & radiometric calibration.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Spectral Evolution

Tina DiTomasso

6177562404

tina.ditomasso@spectralevolution.com

https://spectralevolution.com/

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)