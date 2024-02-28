Anzeige
MWC 2024 | Huawei Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) Solution Becomes the First to Get Tolly-certified

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei's Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) Solution was certified by Tolly Group, an authoritative international testing organization. The test results show that Huawei MRP detected 100% of the ransomware samples through network-storage collaboration. Network devices can perceive information and level of the ransomware, and collaborate with storage devices for blocking and protection, restoring services to the normal state.

Ransomware attacks continue to be a global threat, with the service, IT, and manufacturing industries being the primary targets. Therefore, it is crucial for enterprises to enhance the "immunity" of their data centers to protect against viruses and ransomware attacks, and to ensure the stable operation of their core service systems.

Huawei MRP solution is the first ransomware protection solution in the industry to achieve network-storage collaboration, and provides a two-line defense that includes six-layers of protection. The network is the first line of defense for security defense, providing intrusion prevention at the network border and intranet spread prevention. The storage is the last line of defense for data protection, providing storage protection, secure snapshot, backup protection, and isolation zone protection. The MRP solution builds an in-depth defense system with pre-, in-, and post-event phases, which complies with the Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover (IPDRR) cyber security framework of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). It is a systematic solution to defend against ransomware attacks, and it can better meet the requirements of global enterprises to provide high security for data center infrastructure.

The MRP solution test involves 21 test cases. The MRP solution passed all of them. The test covers collaborative detection, collaborative blocking, collaborative protection, and service recovery.


At MWC 2024, Kevin Tolly, founder of the Tolly Group, issued the "Huawei Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) Solution" certificate to Huawei. He said, "This test covered all four aspects of ransomware protection, including virus detection, virus blocking, system protection, and system recovery. It used 21 typical test scenarios and is the most comprehensive and strict test that Tolly has conducted so far on ransomware protection. The test results show that the capability of Huawei MRP solution is industry-leading."

For more information, please download the test report at:

https://www.tolly.com/publications/detail/224103

For details about Huawei MRP, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/data-center/multi-level-data-center/mrp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350582/Huawei_Multilayer_Ransomware_Protection.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2024--huawei-multilayer-ransomware-protection-mrp-solution-becomes-the-first-to-get-tolly-certified-302074711.html

