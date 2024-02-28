Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 février/February 2024) - The common shares of Galloper Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Galloper Gold Corp. is an exploration and development resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. The Company is focused on its Glover Island and Mint Pond projects, both located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Galloper Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Galloper Gold Corp. est une société d'exploration et de développement de ressources actuellement engagée dans l'identification, l'acquisition et l'exploration de projets de métaux précieux et de métaux communs à haute teneur en Amérique du Nord. La société se concentre sur ses projets Glover Island et Mint Pond, tous deux situés dans la ceinture aurifère centrale de Terre-Neuve, dans la province canadienne de Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador.

Issuer/Émetteur: Galloper Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BOOM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 30 309 052 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 583 334 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 363882 10 1 ISIN: CA 363882 10 1 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 1 mars/March2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for BOOM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)