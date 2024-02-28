Anzeige
28.02.2024 | 22:00
Validation Cloud Secures $5.8 Million in Inaugural Funding to Propel Web3 Infrastructure

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards revolutionizing Web3 infrastructure, Validation Cloud has proudly announced the successful closure of its first external investment round, amassing $5.8 million. Spearheaded by San Francisco-based Cadenza Ventures, this funding round exceeded expectations with contributions from an impressive roster of international investors, including Blockchain Founders Fund, Bloccelerate, Blockwall, Side Door Ventures, Metamatic, GS Futures, and AP Capital.

Validation Cloud Raises $5.8M

Alex Nwaka, Co-Founder of Validation Cloud, expressed enthusiasm about the funding, "This investment marks a pivotal moment for Validation Cloud as we aim to address the urgent demand for scalable and compliant Web3 infrastructure. We're honored to collaborate with our investors who are instrumental in propelling the global adoption of our platform among cutting-edge networks, developers, and asset managers."

Validation Cloud is at the forefront of Web3 technology, having developed an innovative system architecture that paves the way for significant advancements in the sector. Known as the "Cloudflare of Web3," the company offers a robust, scalable, and intelligent platform providing Staking, Node API, and Data services, drawing inspiration from Cloudflare's transformative impact on Web2 infrastructure.

Founded by veterans in the Proof-of-Stake domain, Validation Cloud boasts a team of highly experienced professionals from renowned organizations such as Uber, Workday, Deloitte, Citadel, Morgan Stanley, Binance, Crypto.com, Figure, R3, and more, emphasizing a talent-first approach with a worldwide workforce.

Kumar Dandapani, Managing Partner at Cadenza Ventures, highlighted the strategic vision behind their investment, "At Cadenza, we do not invest in just any company; we invest in the future of transformative technologies. Validation Cloud's pioneering role in Proof-of-Stake and their relentless pursuit of next-generation Web3 infrastructure have set them apart as leaders in the Web3 space."

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, shared his thoughts on the investment, "We believe in the transformative power of Web3 and its ability to redefine how businesses operate. Investing in Validation Cloud aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting innovative platforms that are ready to lead the next wave of digital transformation."

Validation Cloud has earned a reputation for its close partnerships with networks from their nascent stages, supporting a wide array of ecosystems from established ones like Chainlink, Hedera, and Stellar to emerging networks such as Aptos, Eigenlayer, and Berachain. Their platform lays the groundwork for the enterprise adoption of networks, positioning Validation Cloud as a key player in the Web3 infrastructure landscape.

For further details on Validation Cloud and its offerings, please visit www.validationcloud.io.

Please contact: Kelly Clark, Director of Communications | kelly.clark@validationcloud.io

Funding Announcement for Validation Cloud by Alex Nwaka

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349304/Validation_Cloud_Validation_Cloud_Secures__5_8_Million_in_Inaugu.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349305/Validation_Cloud_Validation_Cloud_Secures__5_8_Million_in_Inaugu.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/validation-cloud-secures-5-8-million-in-inaugural-funding-to-propel-web3-infrastructure-302074784.html

