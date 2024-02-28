CloudNC, a UK-based manufacturing technology company, has expanded its software engineering capacity, thanks to a new partnership with HTEC, a global end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company.

Under the terms of the agreement, CloudNC gains access to a team of experienced engineers, giving the company additional expertise to more quickly integrate its software solutions, such as CAM Assist, with additional CAM packages and wider technology platforms. This supports CloudNC's mission to meet a broader range of customer needs, accelerate the launch of new products in the market, and solidify its competitive position, setting the foundation for additional growth.

Dr. Andy Cheadle, Chief Technology Officer at CloudNC, said: "Hiring for skilled engineers and developers is an ongoing challenge for all UK tech companies, given the high demand and the competitive landscape. Partnering with HTEC gives us greater flexibility, enabling us to quickly scale-up and avoid many common talent acquisition challenges, helping us get our solutions to market faster."

Darko Todorovic, Vice President of Engineering Delivery at HTEC, said: "There is a huge similarity between HTEC and CloudNC: Solving super complex problems and bringing groundbreaking solutions to market is in the DNA of both companies. HTEC's proven track record of high-quality service, combined with our footprint of global centers of engineering expertise, means we are well-placed to help CloudNC to quickly scale-up its teams. We're looking forward to many more releases in CloudNC's quest to empower lights-out factories."

About CloudNC:

CloudNC is a technology company reinventing precision manufacturing by automating CNC CAM programming, enabled by data and experience from our high-spec factory. The company, founded in 2015, consists of a world-class team combining expertise in computer science and physical manufacturing, and is backed by leading venture capital firms Atomico and Episode 1 Ventures, alongside Autodesk and Lockheed Martin as strategic partners.

About HTEC:

HTEC is a global digital, product development and technology engineering firm powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. With more than 2,000 experts spread across North America and Europe, HTEC is an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

