New Podcast ThirtyFiveSixtyFour Turns the Spotlight on Middle Age

ThirtyFiveSixtyFour, a new podcast show for listeners between the ages of 35 and 64 years old, is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Weekly episodes will feature thought-provoking discussions, humorous anecdotes and a spectrum of engaging content designed specifically for the middle-aged demographic.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / ThirtyFiveSixtyFour is set to showcase recurring experts and guests from diverse backgrounds, such as authors, Ted Talk speakers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, therapists and more. Each episode delves into the insight and unique experiences of the featured guests with conversations crafted to entertain, challenge, enlighten and inspire.

Upcoming episodes:

How Technology Saved My Life and Can Save Yours Too with Chris Dancy, Ted Talk Speaker and Author of "Don't Unplug"

with Chris Dancy, Ted Talk Speaker and Author of "Don't Unplug" The Pickleball Craze Rick McCord, Former COO, CRO and Business Founder

Rick McCord, Former COO, CRO and Business Founder Secure Your Digital Life Alex Weinert, Vice President of Identity Security, Microsoft

Alex Weinert, Vice President of Identity Security, Microsoft Choose Happiness Kevin Headley, Vice President of Sales, Rinnai

Kevin Headley, Vice President of Sales, Rinnai Do I Need a Therapist? Kathy Jo Stones, M.A., L.M.F.T.

Kathy Jo Stones, M.A., L.M.F.T. Artificial Intelligence: Rise of the Machines Chris Roberts, Tech and AI Expert

Chris Roberts, Tech and AI Expert You Need an Estate Plan and Health Directive Andrea Patton, Esq.

Andrea Patton, Esq. Success is a State of Mind Mandy Schaniel, Author of "Faith Over Fear: How to Adopt a Success Mindset"

Mandy Schaniel, Author of "Faith Over Fear: How to Adopt a Success Mindset" Loving a Widower Megan Steen, Marketing Executive and Blogger

Karen Stones, the host of ThirtyFiveSixtyFour, is a child of Generation X. As a podcast enthusiast, she noticed a void in content catering to listeners her age. Existing productions evangelized negative perspectives on aging, or were hosted by a well-meaning young adult who lacked the wisdom and experience to provide meaningful insight. Thus, ThirtyFiveSixtyFour was born. The philosophy underpinning ThirtyFiveSixtyFour stands in stark contrast to the conventional midlife crisis narrative, advocating instead for midlife to be seen as a time of confidence, reinvention, growth and fun.

Karen has over 20 years of communication and marketing expertise. Her journey in media started when she interned for notable figures like Larry Morgan and Ryan Seacrest at the Los Angeles FM radio station STAR 98.7. During her university years, Karen served as a disc jockey for the on-campus, student-run radio station. Following a successful career in the corporate world, she founded 13 Jacks Marketing Agency. The agency currently oversees multimillion-dollar projects, including global product launches, international events, specialized social media and advertising campaigns. Based in Orange County, California, Karen is a dedicated mother to three and an outdoor enthusiast.

When asked about the podcast, Karen commented, "You're not dead. You may have some wrinkles and gray hair but there's a lot of life left to live. ThirtyFiveSixtyFour delivers real conversations with real people about stuff that really matters ... It's going to entertain and inspire you. Promise."

About ThirtyFiveSixtyFour

ThirtyFiveSixtyFour is a podcast designed for listeners between the ages of 35 and 64. It offers an engaging journey through the various challenges and experiences of midlife. Visit www.thirtyfvesixtyfour.com for more.

