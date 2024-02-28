LakePoint Sports, Prep Baseball, and GeoSurfaces Launch New Look and Sponsorship at the Premier Travel Baseball Venue in the Country

GeoSurfaces Turf and 5-Year Sponsorship, Leadoff '24 Baseball Season at LakePoint Sports

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / As Opening Day for Major League Baseball approaches, LakePoint Sports' Baseball Village, a venue where numerous current professional players have competed, is kicking off the 2024 travel baseball season. The world-class venue boasts eight major-league-sized baseball fields and 17 batting cages now equipped with brand-new turf. This upgrade enhances the on-field baseball experience, providing a top-notch environment for aspiring players on their journey to the pros. GeoSurfaces, a Tencate Company, was selected for this key initiative.



The Baseball Village at LakePoint Sports



LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, Prep Baseball, the leading amateur baseball scouting organization in the country, and GeoSurfaces, the leading full-service turf company in the country, teamed up for the new turf product installation on all eight fields at the LakePoint Sports Baseball Village. The new GeoSurfaces turf will provide a new look and enhanced playing surface, featuring a 10-15 degree improvement on some of the hottest days of the year.

"LakePoint Sports continues to remain firmly committed to providing the best experience inside and outside the lines for the millions of athletes and guests visiting the LakePoint campus annually," stated Josh Laney, VP, Guest Experience at LakePoint Sports. "We worked closely with Prep Baseball in executing an exhaustive process in selecting the best-of-the-best in the turf industry for this initiative. GeoSurfaces demonstrated an unparalleled expertise, product, passion, and personal commitment that set them apart from their competition," added Laney. "The execution of the installation and what baseball players from across the country will experience this season and beyond is incredible. It was imperative, with our short holiday season downtime, that GeoSurfaces was able to execute removing and installing the 1 million square feet of turf. This was accomplished flawlessly in just 40 days."

GeoSurfaces specializes in turn-key sports surface solutions, from design to installation. Geo is one of the few firms in the USA offering comprehensive services for high-performing sports surfaces. GeoSurfaces' new XPS fiber comes in a blended color scheme, bringing a new look, and the turf also has an increased face weight, maximizing wear resistance and playability, creating a truer playing surface. In addition to the unmatched turf system, Tencate is taking ambitious steps to solve circularity barriers by finding ways to repurpose turf into usable feedstock for new products. Working together, GeoSurfaces and LakePoint Sports were able to recycle all 1 million square feet of the previous turf system, rather than the alternative of stockpiling it into a local landfill.

"LakePoint Sports is Prep Baseball's flagship campus," stated Sean Duncan, Prep Baseball president. "LakePoint is the epicenter of high-end baseball, and we take great pride in upholding that standard. For baseball players, the playing field takes precedence above all else. Re-turfing our eight stadium fields is a massive undertaking, yet GeoSurfaces made the process seamless and efficient in perfect time for the launch of our Spring season. Players will undoubtedly feel the difference. Ultimately, our goal is for every player to leave LakePoint thinking there's no better baseball experience in the country."

Every field at the nationally recognized LakePoint Sports Baseball Village also features in-game Trackman data displayed on the outfield jumbo video boards, along with player profiles, in-game stats, video content and partnership promotions. Additionally, LakePoint Live powered by Pixelott, provides live streaming and video-on-demand services at every field as well as live broadcasts that take place throughout the season at the best baseball tournaments, showcases, and events in the country.

"Without a doubt, LakePoint Sports is recognized as the best travel baseball venue in the country," stated Charles Dawson, President, GeoSurfaces. "When we got the call for the potential to have GeoSurfaces turf covering the eight baseball fields at LakePoint, we jumped at the opportunity," added Dawson. "It was a first-class project and GeoSurfaces provided our best-in-industry solution. GeoSurfaces is thrilled to be at LakePoint and we look forward to proudly sharing and representing the LakePoint project with high school and college athletic directors and coaches as well as pro teams from around the world."

LakePoint Sports and GeoSurfaces also agreed to a 5-year, fully integrated sponsorship.

