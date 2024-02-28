Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 27, 2024 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all eight director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 9, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director

Number of Votes Cast Percentage of Votes Cast Alan Ferry For: 168,362,630 97.450% Against: 4,405,715 2.550 % Timothy Haig For: 168,777,567 97.690% Against: 3,990,778 2.310% Jan Holland For: 168,669,939 97.628% Against: 4,098,406 2.372% Naomi Johnson For: 166,923,113 96.617% Against: 5,845,232 3.383% Alec Kodatsky For: 168,639,607 97.610% Against: 4,128,738 2.390% Benny Loix For: 168,588,301 97.581% Against: 4,180,044 2.419% Scott Monteith For: 168,688,470 97.639% Against: 4,079,875 2.361% Harvey L. A. Yesno For: 168,494,329 97.526% Against: 4,274,016 2.474%

At the Meeting, shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and approved an amendment to the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The Company, through its joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, is currently developing its Separation Rapids lithium deposit near Kenora, ON, while also continuing to advance the Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-caesium projects. Avalon is also working to develop its Nechalacho rare earths and zirconium project located in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains critical minerals for use in advanced technologies in the communications and defense industries among other sectors.

In addition to these upstream activities, Avalon is executing on a key initiative to develop Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, ON, a vital link bridging the lithium resources of the north with the downstream EV battery manufacturing base in the south.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Zeeshan Syed, President, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., at 416-364-4938 or IR@AvalonAM.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199749

SOURCE: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.