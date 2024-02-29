Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a leader in the future technology landscape of Canada, today announced the appointment of Jahanzeb Abbas, PMP to the Advisory Board of its artificial intelligence subsidiary, AiMining Technologies. With a distinguished career that spans over 20 years and a wealth of experience in academia, workforce development, vendor relationships, IT project management, IT strategy, and IT consultancy, Abbas is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge to AiMining Technologies.

Abbas's extensive experience includes roles at various prestigious educational institutions, including Conestoga College, Humber College, Georgian College, and Durham College, where he served as a Professor in areas such as Emerging Technologies, Information Management, Object-Oriented Programming, International & Dual-Credit Student Programs, and Technology Project & Change Management. His skills encompass a wide range of domains, including strategy, project delivery, resource management, business excellence, academic advising, training and development, Python & modern programming, and agile methodologies, among others.

In addition to his academic roles, Abbas has also held positions in the corporate world, including in various capacities at BMO Financial Group, where he contributed significantly to systems analysis, vendor management, project delivery, enterprise application upgrade & integration initiatives, risk, data, audit and policy review, with process redesign in many areas of the bank. After BMO he held roles as a Senior Program Manager and PM Consultant at ARO Inc., where he demonstrated expertise in budgeting, change management, program management, audit & policy enforcement and IT strategic planning.

Abbas's commitment to continuous learning is evident through the numerous courses he has undertaken, covering topics such as IT project management, IT security, database management, and network management, among others. His dedication to ethical practices and legal compliance underscores his holistic approach to technology and its implications.

Reflecting on his new role, Jahanzeb Abbas shared his vision for AiMining Technologies: "I am honored to serve as an Academic Advisor on AiMining Technologies' Scientific Research Board, contributing to the advancement of AI innovation. I aim to leverage my multifaceted expertise to ensure the ethical development and application of AI for the betterment of society."

Khurram Shroff, the Chairman and the CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about Abbas's appointment: "Jahanzeb brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our Advisory Board. His background in academia, IT consultancy, and project management will be invaluable as we strive to lead the way in AI innovation."

Abbas's appointment underscores AiMining Technologies' commitment to fostering innovation and responsible AI development. With his leadership, the company is poised to make significant strides in advancing the frontier of artificial intelligence, while ensuring ethical and responsible practices.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies and recognized as a Nvidia Inception Partner, as well as being chosen for the Microsoft start-up Founders Hub, stands as a pioneering force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement. With a specialized applied research lab fostering collaboration with prestigious institutions and a commercialization program tailored for market interaction, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology repertoire. Our dedication lies in propelling responsible AI development to new heights.

