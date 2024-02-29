Regulatory News:

Eurofins Discovery, part of the Eurofins (Paris:ERF) network of laboratories and an industry-leading provider of products and services for drug discovery research, today announces the launch of DiscoveryAI SAFIRE (Suite of ADMET Predictions For In Silico Refinement and Evaluation). SAFIRE is an advanced platform that leverages proprietary datasets, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), offering a unique capability for expediting discovery. SAFIRE is now available for customer use through the Eurofins Discovery website.

Eurofins Discovery's experienced informatics experts collected vast, high-quality and diverse datasets that provide a unique approach in predicting the ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) properties of molecules. It sets a new standard in predictive analytics.

SAFIRE utilises data from Eurofins Discovery's preeminent BioPrint database, curated over years of meticulous research and data accumulation. The result: a more powerful research tool surpassing the limits that exist in other predictive systems currently in the market, as demonstrated in a recent publication in the Future Medical Chemistry journal.

Designed with end-users in mind, SAFIRE provides essential features such as scoring functionality to aid in decision-making and a comprehensive suite of predictive ADME models. It's proven effective in accelerating drug discovery projects from initial hit discovery through to lead optimisation.

How does SAFIRE go beyond existing predictive system limits in the market? Published results of AI advances demonstrated how Eurofins Discovery's models can be used to predict ADMET properties of molecules quickly and efficiently, when trained with BioPrint database proprietary data along with public datasets utilised by the SAFIRE platform. This approach has proven improved model performance as well as broadened the chemical space covered by the models, achieving Matthews Correlation Coefficient values greater than 0.4, and accuracies above 80%.

Eurofins Discovery's experts keep SAFIRE dynamic with consistent updates, enlargements of its chemical space, and the latest in AI and ML innovations. For more details about SAFIRE's benefits and significant value to the drug discovery community, visit eurofinsdiscovery.com/safire.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins network of companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 62,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 900 laboratories in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228237935/en/

Contacts:

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com