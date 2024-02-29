IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at Life Science-dagen in Gothenburg and have a Fireside Chat with ABG

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, February 29, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the event Life Science-dagen in Gothenburg on March 6. The company will also participate in a fireside chat with ABG, to be published on March 6.

At Life Science-dagen, the company will be presented by Viktor Siewertz, CFO at IRLAB, who will give a 20-minute presentation of the company followed by a 10-minute Q&A at 09:15-09:45. The event is held at Wallenberg Conference Centre, Medicinaregatan 20, Gothenburg. The event is live streamed and can be viewed afterwards on the event website.

More information can be found on www.lifesciencedagen.se

The fireside chat hosted by ABG will be a conversation between Viktor Siewertz, CFO at IRLAB and ABG's analyst. The conversation will be recorded and published on ABG's website for commissioned research during March 6, 2024.

For the fireside chat and more IRLAB related content, please visit https://cr.abgsc.com/foretag/irlab-therapeutics/Media/

For more information

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

