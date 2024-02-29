Atos International: Atos announces evolution of its Board of Directors

Press Release

Atos announces evolution of its Board of Directors

Paris, France - February 29, 2024 - Atos today announces the nomination of three new directors to further strengthen its Board of Directors during the company's transformation period.

At a meeting held on February 28, 2024, and upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, the Board approved the cooptation of David Layani and Helen Lee Bouygues as Directors representing the anchor shareholder Onepoint, which holds 11.4% of the Group.

David Layani is the CEO and Founder of Onepoint. Having led the growth of Onepoint in France and overseas since 2002, he brings to Atos insights and expertise in the digital transformation and tech industry.

Helen Lee Bouygues is the President of LB Associés. Her background in organizational transformation, finance and corporate strategy will bring additional expertise to the Board of Directors as the Group continues to progress on its transformation journey.

The Board of Directors also approved the appointment of Mandy Metten as Employee Director. Mandy will join as well the Remuneration Committee, as new appointed member. Mandy is Head of Group Executives and Strategic Functions at Atos. She has been Censor to the Board since January 2, 2024.

Appendix

David Layani

David Layani founded Onepoint, a single point of contact to offer comprehensive solutions to clients, ranging from strategic consultancy to technological implementation.

Since 2002, he has served as the CEO of Onepoint committed to bring its clients "beyond the obvious". He extended the company's reach by founding Onepoint Canada in 2003 and established Onepoint Tunisia, Belgium and southeast Asia with a significant footprint in Australia and Singapore. The business now has over 3,000 employees working 16 countries around the world and annual turnover of more than €500 million.

In addition to his professional achievements, David is recognized for his contributions to the community and his active involvement in discussions surrounding new growth and organizational models.

Helen Lee Bouygues

Helen Lee Bouygues started her career in 1995 at J.P. Morgan's M&A group in New York and later in Hong Kong, before joining Cogent Communications Inc. from 2000 to 2004, where she held key positions such as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer.

Helen subsequently joined Alvarez & Marsal Paris as a Partner, focusing on corporate turnaround and transformations. Her strategic insights and innovative approach garnered recognition, leading her to establish her own consulting firm in 2010. Through her firm, she continued to provide valuable guidance to organizations seeking to navigate through periods of change and growth. Helen then joined McKinsey & Company in Paris in 2014 as a Partner, responsible for the Recovery and Transformation Services division.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Mandy Metten

Mandy Metten started her career in Atos as an Executive Management Consultant specializing in digital transformation, innovation and change from 2007 to 2014. She then managed Atos Young Professionals, designing and overseeing a comprehensive 2-year development program for young talents. From 2018, Mandy served as Global Head of Group Campus Management, before taking additional responsibilities at Eviden in 2023. She currently serves as Head of Group Executives & Strategic Functions.

Mandy was Chairman of the works council of Atos from 2010 to 2015. She also served as the Dutch delegate on Atos Societas Europaea Council (SEC) from 2012 to January 2024 and was a member of the Board Participating Committee (2017- January 2024). From August 2023, she became a Commissaris (Member of the Board of Directors) for Atos Nederland, contributing to the company's governance.

Mandy holds a Master's degree in Social and Organizational Psychology. She has also completed a multi-level curriculum in Strategy, Economy, and Finance at the LeFebvre Institute.

Mandy has been Censor to the Board of Directors of Atos SE since January 2, 2024.

