Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces the collaboration of Hospitex International with Allianz Value, a company belonging to Allianz S.p.A. dedicated to both companies' welfare solutions and home health services and health prevention, for the deployment of the first large-scale screening program dedicated to the urinary tract oncology diagnostics thanks to Hospitex's urinary kits, in Italy.

The screening program, which is free of charge for clients belonging to large communities who already have welfare programs in place and who will decide to join this new initiative, involves Hospitex sending the Urine241 kit, the most innovative service available on the market in this field, to patients' homes.

On average, urinary tract cancers mostly bladder cancers affect nearly 30,000 new people a year in Italy, with most of them often asymptomatic. At the time of discovery, those people are already at an advanced stage, with fatal repercussions for them. This screening program will thus make possible to identify any neoplasms at an early stage and enable to intervene with therapies with a lower impact and a very high probability of cure.

Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys and Alessandro Nosei, General Manager of Hospitex and responsible for the development of Hospitex Solutions Urine24, said: "This is an important milestone that we have just reached, further demonstrating the importance of combining our unique expertise, as it would officially and shortly materialize upon the closing of Ikonisys' acquisition of Hospitex. The collaboration with Allianz Value in Italy, the company focusing on welfare services within Allianz S.p.A., demonstrates their confidence in our technology and will allow us to address an area of unmet medical need. This collaboration also opens new opportunities in the field of prevention, through predictive analytics. Indeed, we intend to further extend these initiatives towards a large-scale implementation of screening, to be able to identify those patients who are currently unaware that they have a disease in progress, similarly to what has already been successfully completed with the Pap test and HPV programs and with the faecal occult blood test".

About Allianz Value

Allianz Value, a wholly controlled entity of Allianz S.p.A. in Italy, is active since 2018 in the segment of welfare services for companies' employees and members of large communities. Besides the flexible benefits services, the company offers further services for health, provided via dedicated medical platforms with a special focus on primary and secondary prevention.

About Hospitex International

Hospitex International is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it has re-invented the cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

1 Urine24 is a urinary cytological examination, collected with a dedicated non-toxic fixative, performed in standardized monolayer (S-LBC), and reported with the most advanced medical standard "The Paris System 2019". The service includes the shipment and collection of the collection kit at the patient's home, and the sending of the report in digital mode.

