Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.02.2024 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim 
29-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Closing of subscription agreement with PT Dharma Nusantara Satya ("DSN") 
Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 
 
As detailed in the company's circular to shareholders, dated 25 January 2024, the company has entered into a share 
subscription agreement with DSN pursuant to which it has been agreed, inter alia, that a subsidiary of DSN will 
subscribe for additional shares in the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA 
Kaltim"), so as to increase DSN's interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent (the "DSN share subscription" 
). 
 
Following the previously announced approval of the share subscription agreement at the REA general meeting held on 12 
February 2024, REA is now pleased to announce that all conditions of the DSN share subscription have been satisfied. 
Closing is expected to take place on 8 March 2024 with the immediate financial settlements due on closing expected to 
be completed by 15 March 2024. 
 
Upon full settlement of the immediate amounts due on closing, the directors intend to declare a dividend in respect of 
all of the outstanding arrears of dividends on the preference shares (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference 
share) for payment on a date to be determined in accordance with the London Stock Exchange's dividend procedure 
timetable. Accordingly, payment of the preference dividend may be expected to be made by 15 April 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - - 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 306654 
EQS News ID:  1847687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1847687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
