ROCTOOL Roctool presents a new technology at JEC World, Paris (5-7 March) 29-Feb-2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Thursday 29th of February 2024 Roctool presents a new technology at JEC World, Paris (5-7 March) Introducing the Groundbreaking R-IDST Technology for Superior Performance and Unmatched Energy Efficiency Demonstration of Roctool's R-IDST in collaboration with JEC World and its "Live Demonstration" zone Prepare to be amazed at JEC World in Paris next week as Roctool unveils its latest technology: the R-IDST (Roctool Induction Dynamic Saver). With 20 years' experience in induction technology for tooling, Roctool confirms that this new technology is set to redefine standards in the composites industry, combining unrivalled performance with significant energy savings. This heated platen technology is dedicated to compression and to the molding of thermoset and thermoplastic composites, which completes Roctool existing technology arsenal. Where Innovation Meets Live Demonstration: . Catch us in Action: Hall 6, T72 for live demos with leading material providers. . Visit Our Stand: Hall 6, U90 to discuss with our team and learn more. In response to growing demand and an increasingly energy-conscious market, Roctool's R-IDST is being presented at the JEC World Composites show. This innovative approach to heated platens, infused with the unique Roctool touch, enables users to move from a development stage to final production like never before. Drawing from an extensive patent portfolio and know-how, Roctool's R-IDST introduces a dynamic new standard in composites market. This marks a bold leap towards mass production in composite parts, guaranteeing first-rate performance. Outperforming Traditional Heating Methods: . Superior to Oil Heating and Electrical Cartridges: R-IDST has been meticulously designed to surpass the limitations of traditional oil heating and electrical cartridges, offering unmatched efficiency and performance. . Adaptable, Efficient, Versatile: Compatible with molds and inserts made from aluminum, steel, to nickel-based alloys. . Dynamic Temperature Management: Achieve rapid, uniform heating with induction technology (400°C+), optimizing cycle times and reduced energy consumption. . Innovation Made Simple: Effortless heating and cooling of molds, streamlining thermal analysis. R-IDST is not just an advanced technology; it's about making this technology accessible, reducing time to market, and providing a sustainable, long-term investment that integrates smoothly into existing workflows. Outperforming traditional heating methods, R-IDST adapts to small parts as well as large, multi-m² parts, offering the ability to reach high temperatures while reducing development costs, without compromising on reliability or safety. A Comprehensive Solution: R-IDST comes as a full package, offering the heated platen, the heating elements, the generators to the cooling units, ensuring a seamless, turnkey solution. A complete solution: R-IDST comes as a complete package, with the heated platens, generators to cooling units, guaranteeing a turnkey solution. Don't Miss the Live Event: Join Roctool and their material partners as they showcase unique combinations of tooling and material combinations. Be there to witness R-IDST in action. Contact press / Investor relations Aelyon advisors Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelyonadvisors.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240229_JEC_Demo_R_IDS_PR =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1847849 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

