Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
29.02.24
08:09 Uhr
1,530 Euro
+0,040
+2,68 %
29.02.2024 | 08:46
Roctool presents a new technology at JEC World, Paris (5-7 March) 
29-Feb-2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Thursday 29th of February 2024 
 
 
 
Roctool presents a new technology at JEC World, Paris (5-7 March) 
 
Introducing the Groundbreaking R-IDST Technology for Superior Performance 
and Unmatched Energy Efficiency 
 
Demonstration of Roctool's R-IDST 
in collaboration with JEC World and its "Live Demonstration" zone 
 
 
Prepare to be amazed at JEC World in Paris next week as Roctool unveils its latest technology: the R-IDST (Roctool 
Induction Dynamic Saver). 
 
With 20 years' experience in induction technology for tooling, Roctool confirms that this new technology is set to 
redefine standards in the composites industry, combining unrivalled performance with significant energy savings. This 
heated platen technology is dedicated to compression and to the molding of thermoset and thermoplastic composites, 
which completes Roctool existing technology arsenal. 
 
Where Innovation Meets Live Demonstration: 
 
 . Catch us in Action: Hall 6, T72 for live demos with leading material providers. 
 . Visit Our Stand: Hall 6, U90 to discuss with our team and learn more. 
 
In response to growing demand and an increasingly energy-conscious market, Roctool's R-IDST is being presented at the 
JEC World Composites show. This innovative approach to heated platens, infused with the unique Roctool touch, enables 
users to move from a development stage to final production like never before. 
 
 
Drawing from an extensive patent portfolio and know-how, Roctool's R-IDST introduces a dynamic new standard in 
composites market. This marks a bold leap towards mass production in composite parts, guaranteeing first-rate 
performance. 
 
 
Outperforming Traditional Heating Methods: 
 
 . Superior to Oil Heating and Electrical Cartridges: R-IDST has been meticulously designed to surpass the 
  limitations of traditional oil heating and electrical cartridges, offering unmatched efficiency and performance. 
 
 . Adaptable, Efficient, Versatile: Compatible with molds and inserts made from aluminum, steel, to 
  nickel-based alloys. 
 . Dynamic Temperature Management: Achieve rapid, uniform heating with induction technology (400°C+), 
  optimizing cycle times and reduced energy consumption. 
 . Innovation Made Simple: Effortless heating and cooling of molds, streamlining thermal analysis. 
 
R-IDST is not just an advanced technology; it's about making this technology accessible, reducing time to market, and 
providing a sustainable, long-term investment that integrates smoothly into existing workflows. 
Outperforming traditional heating methods, R-IDST adapts to small parts as well as large, multi-m² parts, offering the 
ability to reach high temperatures while reducing development costs, without compromising on reliability or safety. 
 
 
A Comprehensive Solution: R-IDST comes as a full package, offering the heated platen, the heating elements, the 
generators to the cooling units, ensuring a seamless, turnkey solution. 
A complete solution: R-IDST comes as a complete package, with the heated platens, generators to cooling units, 
guaranteeing a turnkey solution. 
 
 
Don't Miss the Live Event: Join Roctool and their material partners as they showcase unique combinations of tooling and 
material combinations. Be there to witness R-IDST in action. 
 
 
 
Contact press / Investor relations 
Aelyon advisors 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelyonadvisors.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20240229_JEC_Demo_R_IDS_PR 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1847849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1847849 29-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1847849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
