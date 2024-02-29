Elekta AB: Interim report, May-January 2023/24

Profitable growth and record cash flow

During the third quarter, we continued to drive profitable growth and delivered a record-high cash flow. We received a large order from Croatia, and our investments in software are paying off with a Best in KLAS award and new pharma collaborations.

Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

Third quarter

Gross order intake decreased by 17 percent to SEK 4,433 M (5,316), corresponding to a 17 percent decrease in constant exchange rates

Net sales increased by 5 percent to SEK 4,537 M (4,337), corresponding to a 4 percent increase in constant exchange rates

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 36.9 percent (38.4)

Adjusted operating income (Adjusted EBIT) amounted to SEK 525 M (463), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.6 percent (10.7)

Earnings per share was SEK 0.80 (0.57) before dilution and SEK 0.80 (0.56) after dilution

Adjusted earnings per share was SEK 0.88 (0.84) before dilution and SEK 0.88 (0.83) after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK 631 M (-163)

First nine months

Gross order intake decreased by 4 percent to SEK 13,261 M (13,785), corresponding to a 7 percent decrease in constant exchange rates

Net sales increased by 12 percent to SEK 13,097 M (11,745), corresponding to a 8 percent increase in constant exchange rates

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 37.9 percent (38.2)

Adjusted operating income (Adjusted EBIT) amounted to SEK 1,494 M (911), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.4 percent (7.8)

Earnings per share was SEK 2.32 (1.04) before dilution and SEK 2.32 (1.04) after dilution

Adjusted earnings per share was SEK 2.47 (1.58) before dilution and SEK 2.47 (1.58) after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK -57 M (-1,174)



Significant events

The Ministry of Health in Croatia orders radiotherapy solutions for EUR 22 M

In January, Elekta received an order amounting to approximately EUR 22 million from the Ministry of Health in Croatia. The deal includes Elekta's suite of hardware and software, such as Versa HD, Harmony and Infinity linear accelerators; Flexitron brachytherapy afterloaders; Oncentra brachytherapy software and Monaco TPS and MOSAIQ Oncology Information Systems.

Second quarter [1]

India's KIMS orders radiotherapy systems for USD 40 M

Elekta's Nomination Committee for AGM 2024

Elekta expands brachytherapy with acquisition of Xoft

Elekta continues to support Ukrainian cancer patients

AGM 2023 approves dividend and new Board members

[1] For more details about the previous significant events please see respective quarterly report.

Group summary Q3 9 months SEK M 2023/24 2022/23 ? 2023/24 2022/23 ? Gross order intake 4,433 5,316 -17% 1 13,261 13,785 -7% 1 Net sales 4,537 4,337 4% 1 13,097 11,745 8% 1 Adjusted gross margin 2 36.9% 38.4% -1,5 ppts 37.9% 38.2% -0,2 ppts Adjusted EBITDA 3 807 738 9% 2,331 1,713 36% Adjusted EBITDA-margin 3 17,8% 17,0% 0,8 ppts 17,8% 14,6% 3,2 p.e. Adjusted EBIT 4 525 463 13% 1,494 911 64% Adjusted EBIT margin 4 11,6% 10,7% 0,9 ppts 11,4% 7,8% 3,7 ppts Gross margin 36.7% 38.1% -1,4 ppts 37.8% 37.6% 0,2 ppts EBITDA 767 684 12% 2,259 1,529 48% EBITDA-margin 16,9% 15,8% 1,1 ppts 17,3% 13,0% 4,2 p.e. EBIT 485 331 47% 1,422 647 120% EBIT margin 10,7% 7,6% 3,1 ppts 10,9% 5,5% 5,3 ppts Cash flow after continuous investments 631 -163 795 -57 -1,174 1117 Adjusted earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 5 0.88 / 0.88 0.84 / 0.83 5% 2.47 / 2.47 1.58 / 1.58 57% Earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 0.80 / 0.80 0.57 / 0.56 41% 2.32 / 2.32 1.04 / 1.04 123%

Compared to last fiscal year based on constant exchange rates. Adjusted gross margin = Gross margin excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative within the Resilience and Excellence Program, see page 28. Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative within the Resilience and Excellence Program, see page 29. Adjusted EBIT = Operating income (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability, see page 29. Adjusted earnings per share = Net income attributable to Parent Company shareholders, excluding items affecting comparability, in relation to the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares), see page 30.

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Hägglöv, CFO

+46 76 107 4799, tobias.hagglov@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 424 6127, peter.nyquist@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,500 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on X (formerly Twitter).

This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-02-29 07:30 CET.