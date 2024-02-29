Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Elekta AB: Interim report, May-January 2023/24

Profitable growth and record cash flow

During the third quarter, we continued to drive profitable growth and delivered a record-high cash flow. We received a large order from Croatia, and our investments in software are paying off with a Best in KLAS award and new pharma collaborations.

Gustaf Salford
President and CEO

Third quarter

  • Gross order intake decreased by 17 percent to SEK 4,433 M (5,316), corresponding to a 17 percent decrease in constant exchange rates
  • Net sales increased by 5 percent to SEK 4,537 M (4,337), corresponding to a 4 percent increase in constant exchange rates
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 36.9 percent (38.4)
  • Adjusted operating income (Adjusted EBIT) amounted to SEK 525 M (463), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.6 percent (10.7)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 0.80 (0.57) before dilution and SEK 0.80 (0.56) after dilution
  • Adjusted earnings per share was SEK 0.88 (0.84) before dilution and SEK 0.88 (0.83) after dilution
  • Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK 631 M (-163)

First nine months

  • Gross order intake decreased by 4 percent to SEK 13,261 M (13,785), corresponding to a 7 percent decrease in constant exchange rates
  • Net sales increased by 12 percent to SEK 13,097 M (11,745), corresponding to a 8 percent increase in constant exchange rates
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 37.9 percent (38.2)
  • Adjusted operating income (Adjusted EBIT) amounted to SEK 1,494 M (911), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.4 percent (7.8)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 2.32 (1.04) before dilution and SEK 2.32 (1.04) after dilution
  • Adjusted earnings per share was SEK 2.47 (1.58) before dilution and SEK 2.47 (1.58) after dilution
  • Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK -57 M (-1,174)

Significant events

The Ministry of Health in Croatia orders radiotherapy solutions for EUR 22 M
In January, Elekta received an order amounting to approximately EUR 22 million from the Ministry of Health in Croatia. The deal includes Elekta's suite of hardware and software, such as Versa HD, Harmony and Infinity linear accelerators; Flexitron brachytherapy afterloaders; Oncentra brachytherapy software and Monaco TPS and MOSAIQ Oncology Information Systems.

Second quarter [1]

  • India's KIMS orders radiotherapy systems for USD 40 M
  • Elekta's Nomination Committee for AGM 2024
  • Elekta expands brachytherapy with acquisition of Xoft
  • Elekta continues to support Ukrainian cancer patients
  • AGM 2023 approves dividend and new Board members

[1] For more details about the previous significant events please see respective quarterly report.

Group summaryQ39 months
SEK M2023/242022/23?2023/242022/23?
Gross order intake4,4335,316-17%113,26113,785-7%1
Net sales4,5374,3374%113,09711,7458%1
Adjusted gross margin 236.9%38.4%-1,5 ppts 37.9%38.2%-0,2 ppts
Adjusted EBITDA 38077389%2,3311,71336%
Adjusted EBITDA-margin 317,8%17,0%0,8 ppts17,8%14,6%3,2 p.e.
Adjusted EBIT 452546313%1,49491164%
Adjusted EBIT margin 411,6%10,7%0,9 ppts11,4%7,8%3,7 ppts
Gross margin36.7%38.1%-1,4 ppts37.8%37.6%0,2 ppts
EBITDA76768412%2,2591,52948%
EBITDA-margin16,9%15,8%1,1 ppts17,3%13,0%4,2 p.e.
EBIT48533147%1,422647120%
EBIT margin10,7%7,6%3,1 ppts10,9%5,5%5,3 ppts
Cash flow after continuous investments631-163795-57-1,1741117
Adjusted earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 50.88 / 0.880.84 / 0.835%2.47 / 2.471.58 / 1.5857%
Earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 0.80 / 0.800.57 / 0.5641%2.32 / 2.321.04 / 1.04123%
  1. Compared to last fiscal year based on constant exchange rates.
  2. Adjusted gross margin = Gross margin excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative within the Resilience and Excellence Program, see page 28.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative within the Resilience and Excellence Program, see page 29.
  4. Adjusted EBIT = Operating income (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability, see page 29.
  5. Adjusted earnings per share = Net income attributable to Parent Company shareholders, excluding items affecting comparability, in relation to the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares), see page 30.

# # #

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Hägglöv, CFO
+46 76 107 4799, tobias.hagglov@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 424 6127, peter.nyquist@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,500 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on X (formerly Twitter).

This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-02-29 07:30 CET.

