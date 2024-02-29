Shape Robotics A/S: Interim full-year report 2023

Company Announcement no. 7-24

Copenhagen, February 29, 2024

This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with Shape Robotics' interim full-year report for 2023, published on February 29, 2024. The interim report will be available on the company's website.

The full-year report is not audited. The audited annual report for 2023 is expected to be released on April 3, 2024.

Financial highlights

The Company has realized a YTD revenue of MDKK 171.213 (87.385)

Contribution Margin YTD amounts to MDKK 48.133 (26.484)

EBITDA YTD is MDKK +16.085 (5.134)

Outlook 2024

The Company expects the full year revenue 2024 to be min. MDKK 300 and EBITDA min. MDKK 25.

