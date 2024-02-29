Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
München
29.02.24
08:42 Uhr
4,490 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.02.2024 | 07:45
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shape Robotics A/S: Interim full-year report 2023

Company Announcement no. 7-24
Copenhagen, February 29, 2024

This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with Shape Robotics' interim full-year report for 2023, published on February 29, 2024. The interim report will be available on the company's website.

The full-year report is not audited. The audited annual report for 2023 is expected to be released on April 3, 2024.

Financial highlights

  • The Company has realized a YTD revenue of MDKK 171.213 (87.385)
  • Contribution Margin YTD amounts to MDKK 48.133 (26.484)
  • EBITDA YTD is MDKK +16.085 (5.134)

Outlook 2024

  • The Company expects the full year revenue 2024 to be min. MDKK 300 and EBITDA min. MDKK 25.

Additional information and investor relations

Jeppe Frandsen, Chairman

André Fehrn, CEO
Tlf.: +45 53 51 31 31
Email: ir@shaperobotics.com
CVR-nr. 38322656
www.shaperobotics.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
