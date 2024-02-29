Shape Robotics A/S: Interim full-year report 2023

Company Announcement no. 7-24
Copenhagen, February 29, 2024
This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with Shape Robotics' interim full-year report for 2023, published on February 29, 2024. The interim report will be available on the company's website.
The full-year report is not audited. The audited annual report for 2023 is expected to be released on April 3, 2024.
Financial highlights
- The Company has realized a YTD revenue of MDKK 171.213 (87.385)
- Contribution Margin YTD amounts to MDKK 48.133 (26.484)
- EBITDA YTD is MDKK +16.085 (5.134)
Outlook 2024
- The Company expects the full year revenue 2024 to be min. MDKK 300 and EBITDA min. MDKK 25.
Additional information and investor relations
Jeppe Frandsen, Chairman
André Fehrn, CEO
Tlf.: +45 53 51 31 31
Email: ir@shaperobotics.com
CVR-nr. 38322656
www.shaperobotics.com