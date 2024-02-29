UIE Plc: UIE's Annual Report 2023

On 29 February 2024, UIE Plc. ("UIE") announced its Annual Report 2023.

In 2023, UIE's net result was USD 120.6 million compared to a net loss of USD 22.1 million in 2022, reflecting another record-high result from UP as well as a significant fair value increase of the Schörling investment.

UIE's Business Reporting Highlights 2023:

UP:

UIE's share of UP's result increased by 13% to USD 74.3 million in 2023

UP reported a record-high net profit of MYR 711.0 million due to higher production volumes of CPO and PK as well as higher selling prices of CPO

In local currency, UP's result increased by 17%. However, when measured in USD, the increase was only 13% due to a weaker MYR in 2023

Schörling:

The fair value of UIE's investment in Schörling amounted to USD 225.5 million at the end of 2023 - an increase of USD 35.7 million, or 19%, since year-end 2022. In addition, UIE received USD 0.8 million in dividends from Schörling in 2023

The increase in fair value can be attributed to strong operational performance paired with a favourable year for the global equity markets with each of Schörling's listed investments achieving a double-digit percentage increase in share price. The fair value was further positively impacted by a strengthening of the SEK

Greenbridge:

The fair value of UIE's investment in Greenbridge amounted to USD 48.6 million at the end of 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 5.3 million, or 12%, since year-end 2022

The increase in fair value is due to valuation parameters affected positively by the general equity markets as well as a continued growth within the portfolio companies

Other:

Other Items generated a net gain of USD 5.4 million, mainly representing gains deriving from the liquidity reserves invested in a diversified and liquid portfolio of equities, bonds and Government Securities

For more information, please download the full Annual Report 2023 or visit UIE's website.