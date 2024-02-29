Anoto Group AB: Year-End Report January - December 2023

Fourth quarter 2023 (compared to fourth quarter 2022)



Net sales for the quarter increased to MSEK 13 (8)

Gross margin for the quarter amounted to 57% (57%)

Operating loss increased to MSEK -12 (-11)

Net loss for the period increased to MSEK -29 (-22)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.05)





January - December 2023 (compared to January - December 2022)

Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 43 (69)

Gross margin for the period increased to 63% (62%)

Operating profits increased to MSEK 86 (-47)

Net income for the period increased to MSEK 70 (-31)

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.29 (-0.20)





The report for January - December 2023 is available in its entirety on the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/





For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 29 February 2024 at 08:00 CET.





About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.