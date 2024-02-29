Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea has today cancelled 15,912,565 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.
The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,505,587,395. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,505,587,395.
The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 29 February 2024.
The company holds 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 29 February 2024.
