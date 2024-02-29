Leading cable producer successfully implements Blue Yonder's Warehouse Management System, positively impacting customer service and operations sustainability.

Prysmian, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, has successfully completed the implementation for its Canadian warehouse of Blue Yonder's SaaS-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) to support a more sustainable and customer-oriented supply chain.

Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world, with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is leading a digital transformation that is positively impacting customer service levels, as well as the sustainability of its supply chain execution.

Prysmian was looking for a scalable solution, built for the connected world, as well as for a global supply chain solutions provider able to support warehousing operations across their worldwide differentiated business.

Prysmian chose Blue Yonder to cover and improve their warehousing operations starting in North America, with the solution planned to become a standard for all Prysmian distribution centers globally.

With Blue Yonder, Prysmian now can:

Cover the different needs, from cable cutting to kitting and harnessing, with comprehensive capabilities.

Lower the environmental impact of warehouse operations thanks to better management of resources, stocks, materials, and distribution.

Have integrated real-time inbound and outbound execution processes, optimizing customer service.

Enable a digital environment and optimization of every operation step to ensure accuracy, efficiency, compliance, and desired customer service.

Scale across the different kinds of operations and needs with great flexibility.

Support complex operations more easily with smart configuration.

"The digital transformation of our North America warehouse operations with Blue Yonder has begun, having successfully transitioned the first distribution center (DC). We consider the project a huge success, shipping ahead of the targeted go-live and exceeding the targeted shipping volume in the first month. Blue Yonder's WMS solution has proven to provide the functionality that our DCs require to meet the customer's demands, providing our operators with efficient operations and better visibility to workflow. As part of our strategy, we are moving from a traditional supply-driven distribution process to a demand-driven and sustainable process, enabled by Blue Yonder's WMS," said Brad Cunningham, North America Distribution Logistics manager, Prysmian.

Prysmian warehousing processes are characterized by different complexities and peculiarities related to its business and by the need of custom configurations for each cable-related project. Blue Yonder's WMS allows Prysmian to fully digitalize its warehouses and gain optimized operations to ensure accuracy, timeliness, efficiency, compliance, and the highest customer service level across the logistics and replenishment execution processes.

"By migrating to a SaaS-based WMS, Prysmian has gained the ability to analyze data to make insightful decisions and acquire end-to-end visibility that helps their supply chain efficiency and sustainability. Managing the expectations of all their stakeholders is not an easy task, but Prysmian is doing it successfully with the guidance of the Blue Yonder team. For that, I am extremely proud of the work we are doing and look forward to seeing their implementation expand in their distribution centers all over the world," said Terry Turner, president of manufacturing, Blue Yonder.

Additional Resources:

Learn more from this Warehouse of the Future video and the Warehouse Management Solutions webpage

About Prysmian

Prysmian is a world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With over 150 years of experience, sales of over €16 billion, and about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, Prysmian is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies, and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, special cables for applications in many different industries, and medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, Prysmian manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video, and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibers, optical and copper cables, and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder's AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling businesses to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder Fulfill your Potential blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product, or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

