GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.: GigaDevice Signs Distribution Agreement with EKOM, Extending Business in Turkey

BEIJING, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE: 603986), a leading provider of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors, and analog technology, announces that it signed a distribution agreement with EKOM Elektronik, a leading Authorized Distributor specializing in Electronic Components. The partnership will broaden GigaDevice's product offerings to address the needs of Turkey's market, contributing to the healthy growth of the Turkish Electronics Sector and make the necessary breakthroughs in the fields.

GigaDevice delivers world class SPI NOR Flash, SLC NAND Flash, 32bit microcontrollers, power management ICs and sensor products. Together, these technologies constitute comprehensive design solutions and play a pivotal role in a wide array of applications, spanning industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, IoT, network communications, mobile and PCs. GigaDevice is the 3rd largest NOR Flash provider worldwide, its well-known GD25/5F SPI NOR Flash and GD5F/9F NAND Flash shipped more than 21 billion units globally. The GD32 MCU stands as the leader in China's high performance 32-bit general purpose microcontroller market, with over 40 family series and a selection of 550+ products tailored to diverse applications.

"Our customers are integrating complete solutions into an ever-widening range of applications, and GigaDevice's portfolio stands as the core driver force behind those innovations," said Michael Haidar, Global VP of Sales & Marketing - AME & EMEA, GigaDevice. "We are excited to partner with EKOM in Turkey, with their professional sales and support teams, we anticipate achieving great things in this region. This collaboration will extend the reach and availability of our products to design engineers and buyers, supported by effective technical assistance and readily available inventory through EKOM. Consequently, we aim to create additional value for our customers."

"The distribution agreement between EKOM and GigaDevice marks a significant win for our customers. It empowers us to enhance our products delivering, providing the advantages of direct engagement with GigaDevice and facilitating access to their new cutting-edge products," said Hulya Sahin, CEO of EKOM Elektronik, "Our vision is to be a company that is always preferred in Turkey and on a global scale with its constantly developing product portfolio and sustainable service quality in parallel with customer needs and technological developments. Through the collaboration with GigaDevice, we will enhance our capabilities to better meet customer needs."

GigaDevice Media Relations:

marcom@gigadevice.com